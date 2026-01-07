Review: Dunkin's New Protein Milk Works, Though Some Of Its New Drinks Fall Flat
Protein drinks and coffees are all the rage these days, so Dunkin' decided to join in on the fun. Given that Dutch Bros has a range of protein coffees, and Starbucks has protein coffees and cold foams, it makes logical sense that Dunkin' would follow in their footsteps with its own range. The coffee chain joined the protein coffee competition with a new line of drinks released on January 7, 2026, and it's collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion for a couple Refreshers, too.
I opted to try the five new protein sippers to see how they fare, but there are other protein options to pick from as well. It doesn't hurt to get a bit of protein throughout the day, and slurping it up in a delectable drink seems like one of the most pleasant ways to do so. Let's dive into the fivesome's flavor profiles, price, availability, and whether they're something you may want to purchase.
What are Dunkin's new protein drinks?
I'm trying out five new Dunkin' protein offerings: Megan's Mango Protein Refresher, Strawberry Protein Refresher, Caramel Chocolate Protein Latte, Almond Protein Matcha Latte, and Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla. The latter three are each available iced as well, but I picked hot because it's winter and I like hot beverages.
These five are featured options that Dunkin' called out in its press release, but the company also has drinks like Brown Sugar Almond Iced Protein Macchiato or a Butter Pecan Vanilla Iced Coffee with Protein Milk. There are multiple protein-laden options for you to try with a range of flavor profiles. The drinks use a proprietary type of protein milk that contains 15 grams of protein in a medium beverage. Dunkin's says its new Protein Milk can also be added to coffee drinks, lattes, matchas, and Refreshers that use a non-dairy base or milk. The Dunkin' app shows that the Protein Milk costs $1 in a medium drink, so expect an upcharge if you add it to your own creation.
Price and availability
The Protein Milk drinks were released as of January 7, 2026, so they should be available nationwide. All drinks were available in the Dunkin' app, but I didn't see them listed on the website as of writing this review. I am based in the San Diego area, and my beverages are priced as follows: Megan's Mango Protein Refresher and Strawberry Protein Refresher are $5.19 each, Caramel Chocolate Protein Latte and Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla are each $6.69, and then the Almond Protein Matcha Latte is $6.99.
I, however, had a Dunkin' offer in the app for a $3 medium protein Refresher, which saved a couple of bucks per drink. This appears to be available through January 14, 2026, if you activate it in your app. The iced lattes cost a little bit more: $7.49 for the matcha and $6.99 for the other two. I purchased a medium size of all the drinks, as that's the advertised option with 15 grams of protein. I didn't make any kind of modifications, but you may do so based on personal preference.
Taste test: Megan's Mango Protein Refresher
A medium Megan's Mango Protein Refresher has 300 calories and is made with Mango Pineapple flavor, Protein Milk, and ice — yes, the Refreshers are solely available as iced beverages. It has a bright orangey-yellow hue. The Protein Milk tends to separate from the fruity base, so I found myself mixing it up every couple of minutes, but I like the bright, tropical-inspired flavor.
I'm not sure how much pineapple flavoring I pick up, if any, but the mango is quite noticeable and refreshing. The Protein Milk adds a creamy base that pairs perfectly with the fruitiness and makes me want to go back for more sips. I don't taste any protein flavor, which I sometimes notice in things like protein powders, bars, or other protein foods — believe me, I've tried many iterations. Dunkin's new Protein Milk works wonderfully to create a captivating drink.
Taste test: Strawberry Protein Refresher
Not all of Dunkin's Refreshers are a hit, as was the case with the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher from the 2025 fall menu. The Strawberry Protein Refresher falls into the miss category to me. The drink has 290 calories and is made with a strawberry-dragon fruit base, Protein Milk, and ice, but the strawberry flavoring leans artificial. The fake strawberry taste hits the tongue and leaves an unpleasant aftertaste that is all I can concentrate on.
Like the aforementioned mango drink, I don't taste the secondary element — dragon fruit in this case — and the Protein Milk separates from the rest of the sipper. You can see some of the separation happening in the above photo, but it goes back with a quick shake. I like the creaminess of the Protein Milk, but the strawberry flavor of the Refresher base is a skip for me.
Taste test: Caramel Chocolate Protein Latte
The medium Caramel Chocolate Protein Latte has 280 calories, Protein Milk, espresso, and three pumps of Caramel Chocolate Syrup. I liked the drink at first, but it lost its novelty after a few sips (and in comparison to the other two Protein Milk lattes below). I'd never had Dunkin's Caramel Chocolate Syrup before, and I found that it has a strange, overpowering aftertaste. The strength of the flavoring — a combination of complex butter caramel and sweet chocolate — makes the espresso difficult to locate.
Rather than a balance of chocolate and caramel, it leans more toward fake caramel flavor. It's a tad too cloying and takes over the whole beverage. But hey, the Protein Milk blends masterfully into the drink once again, without any lingering flavors or textures. It certainly incorporates better than in the Refreshers, without any separation.
Taste test: Almond Protein Matcha Latte
The matcha latte was in my top three hot drinks from Dunkin' thanks to its milky, earthy, and sweet blend of flavors. That balance is lost, though, in the Almond Protein Matcha Latte because of the added flavorings. At first glance, you, like me, might think the almond element is almond milk, but it's actually Dunkin's Toasted Almond flavoring. The sipper is made with matcha powder, Protein Milk, and three pumps of Toasted Almond; the medium size has 260 calories.
I liked the not-too-sweet element of the regular matcha, but that's lost here with the added flavoring. I enjoy the nuttiness, though; it brings a unique and dynamic flavor into the mix. If I were to get this again, I'd get a mere one pump of Toasted Almond to incorporate flavor without overwhelming the drink. The Protein Milk is great, and next time, I might just get a matcha latte made with Protein Milk for the added fee without the added almond.
Taste test: Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla
The Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla surprised me in a good way. I typically don't enjoy sugar-free syrups, as they often leave a potent, lingering aftertaste that can't be masked by things like milk and espresso. But this one was subtle and more palatable. Did I taste the mild chemical flavor on my tongue after swallowing my sips? Yes, but it didn't make me cringe, and that's a win for Dunkin'. If you find yourself sensitive to sugar-free drinks, perhaps get a pump or two as opposed to the standard three for a medium drink.
The drink has espresso, Protein Milk, and three pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup. It has 170 calories, which is the lowest out of the three lattes I drank by a landslide. This drink also works because of its neutrality. Vanilla is a common coffee flavoring, but it doesn't take over the drink like the toasted almond and caramel chocolate flavorings in the previous drinks.
Final thoughts
You know what ... Dunkin's Protein Milk works. It blends into each drink wonderfully, without overpowering it or giving it a funky taste or chalky texture. I didn't like Dutch Bros' protein latte or mocha for that reason — they had an aftertaste that affected the drink, outshone the espresso, and strangely left my hot drinks lukewarm in temperature.
The Dunkin' drink flavors themselves, however, are hit or miss for me — but this ultimately boils down to one's personal preference. My favorite of the bunch is the Megan's Mango Protein Refresher, thanks to its fruity and creamy profile that feels rich and refreshing. It seems more like a summer drink, but it still works. I had some critiques for the rest of the drinks that wouldn't make them all-star recommendations. The Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla is a great option when you want something lower in calories. I quite enjoyed the Protein Milk and would likely order it in my preferred drink and just pay the $1 difference, such as in a matcha latte or Dunkalatte.