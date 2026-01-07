Review: Dunkin's New Protein Milk Works, Though Some Of Its New Drinks Fall Flat

Protein drinks and coffees are all the rage these days, so Dunkin' decided to join in on the fun. Given that Dutch Bros has a range of protein coffees, and Starbucks has protein coffees and cold foams, it makes logical sense that Dunkin' would follow in their footsteps with its own range. The coffee chain joined the protein coffee competition with a new line of drinks released on January 7, 2026, and it's collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion for a couple Refreshers, too.

I opted to try the five new protein sippers to see how they fare, but there are other protein options to pick from as well. It doesn't hurt to get a bit of protein throughout the day, and slurping it up in a delectable drink seems like one of the most pleasant ways to do so. Let's dive into the fivesome's flavor profiles, price, availability, and whether they're something you may want to purchase.