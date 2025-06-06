9 Sugar-Free Vanilla Syrups, Ranked

Vanilla syrup is a popular and common way to add sweetness to your drinks and eats. Whether you're making a cup of coffee, a cocktail, or a custard, there's no wrong way to use the syrup to add flavor. It's fragrant and sweet, thanks to the inclusion of sugar. If you're trying to limit your sugar intake, however, or want to expand your collection of syrups, there are a lot of sugar-free vanilla syrups available on the market that can be used as a substitutes — many of which can be found online or in grocery stores.

I set out to find the best sugar-free vanilla syrup that I could. I tested several sugar-free syrups, judging them on their flavor, aroma, and mixability, and whether they tasted like vanilla or had a strange aftertaste. To be honest, I didn't like a lot of them, but there were a couple that were better than the rest. Let's find out which are the must-haves, and which are the must-skips.