7 Brew is one of the many notable drive-thru-only coffee chains in the U.S. that have been rapidly rising in recent years. Originating in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017, the drive-thru café has expanded into 343 locations in the U.S at the time of writing. Aiming to reinvent the drive-thru coffee experience by meeting fast service times with high-quality products, 7 Brew has quickly grown into a go-to spot for people seeking something different than the usual. A lot of that has to do with not only 7 Brew's emphasis on customer service and speed but also the quality of its coffee drinks. But what exactly makes 7 Brew's drink recipes different from the rest? One factor is that it uses syrups from the popular brand Torani.

Torani has been crafting coffee syrups for 100 years. In fact, founders Rinaldo and Ezilda Torre began whipping up syrups using recipes from Italy in 1925. The first flavors Torani produced had an unexpected connection to Italian soda, with its Anisette, Grenadine, Lemon, Orgeat, and Tamarindo flavors being used for the delicious drink. Since then, Torani has expanded its syrup flavor profile following global coffee trends, and today, it produces more than 150 flavors, quite a few of which are included on the 7 Brew menu. From White Chocolate to Brown Sugar Cinnamon, each of 7 Brew's signature drinks uses one or more of Torani's craft coffee syrups.