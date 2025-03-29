5 Creative Ways To Use Coffee Syrups Beyond Your Morning Brew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who prefer a little sweetness to complement the boldness of their morning cup of coffee, adding a dash of flavored syrup opens up numerous possibilities. Whether you keep it basic with a mocha or hazelnut syrup or prefer to get a bit experimental, there are plenty of brands and styles to choose from. If you typically keep your syrup stash well-stocked, you might be wondering what other potential uses they might have.

Most coffee syrups are made using a solution of sugar diluted in hot water to which either natural or artificial flavors, or a mixture of both, are added. This means that these syrups can be easily used in a wide variety of beverages including cocktails, milkshakes, lemonades, smoothies, hot cocoa, and so many more. As these syrups are meant to be mixed into coffee, they have an ideal consistency for fully combining into whatever liquid you can think of, meaning the only thing you have to determine is what flavor you want to use.

Big brands such as Monin and Torani, which took the top two spots in Tasting Table's ranking of coffee syrup brands, respectively, boast a range of different flavors from floral and fruity to nutty and also include options for sugar-free products. For a standard-sized coffee, around 1 to 2 tablespoons of syrup is a good place to start, but it's all up to your taste preferences. With other drinks, you may have to adjust your ratios to get the balance right.