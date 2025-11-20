6 Dutch Bros Protein Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
As the consumption of protein is becoming increasingly popular, it's spurring the release of more and more protein-enhanced products. What was once largely the domain of gym buffs has now exploded into every corner of the food and beverage industry — everything from high-protein snack bars to fortified protein water. According to a survey by the International Food Information Council, about 71% of American consumers reported actively trying to increase their protein intake in 2024, up from 67% in 2023. Similarly, an Innova Market Insights report notes that the number of high-protein beverages launched between 2020 and 2024 grew by 122%.
In this landscape, even coffee chains like Dutch Bros are offering protein-infused versions of classic drinks, so that a latte isn't just a caffeine fix, but also a convenient source of extra protein. For a $1 upcharge, Dutch Bros can turn almost any drink on the menu into a protein boost with its casein-enhanced protein milk. This simple upgrade transforms classic lattes, specialty drinks, and seasonal favorites into a more fueling option by doubling the amount of protein.
For this review, I focused on six medium-sized, iced protein coffee drinks as listed on the Dutch Bros online menu, starting with the two core builds: the Protein Latte and Protein Mocha. From there, I explored how flavor syrups can elevate them, ranking them based on flavor, sweetness, and protein-milk integration. I'll close with a transparent methodology slide explaining my evaluation criteria.
6. Vanilla Protein Latte
Vanilla and coffee have long been a classic pairing because the warm, sweet notes of vanilla naturally complement the rich, slightly bitter flavors of espresso. Vanilla tends to enhance the coffee's natural sweetness while smoothing out its edges, creating a balanced, comforting flavor combination that is almost universally beloved.
That said, I ranked the Vanilla Protein Latte as my least favorite because while the vanilla aroma and flavor were delicious at first sip, the sweetness quickly overpowered the drink, affecting my overall enjoyment. I also thought the flavor was a little too monotonous or one-note due to the strong vanilla flavor, making the drink feel a bit too "simple" for my palate. The texture of the drink was smooth and sippable, while the protein milk's added casein was undetectable to my palate. With 23 grams of protein in the medium size, this drink offers 11 grams more protein than the regular iced vanilla latte.
This drink is best for vanilla lovers with a sweet tooth and anyone looking for an uncomplicated dessert-like latte. Although I ranked it lowest, it is nonetheless a reliable, enjoyable drink that hits the sweet spot for those who want classic coffee and vanilla flavor, blended with milky, functional protein in one cup.
5. Hopscotch Protein Latte
The Hopscotch Protein Latte is a caramel-forward option that combines espresso, salted caramel and caramel syrups, and protein milk, finished with a caramel sauce drizzled. Like the vanilla protein latte, the flavor is undeniably sweet, but here the caramel dominates the cup, giving it an obvious dessert-like quality. With 23 grams of protein, the protein milk integrates smoothly, adding creaminess and body, but because the drink overall leans so sweet — much more like an indulgent dessert than a traditional coffee experience — I ranked it just above the vanilla protein latte.
I think this is a great drink for lovers of caramel-flavored, dessert-style coffee drinks, and anyone who wants a sweet, indulgent protein latte. To tame the sweetness, ask for fewer pumps of syrup or a light drizzle on top, which might allow the espresso and milk to shine through a bit more. This may feel much too sugary if you prefer a more subtle or coffee-forward profile, but for fans of decadent flavors, it's a fun, creamy, protein-packed treat. Ask for extra whipped cream on top!
4. Protein Mocha
The plain Protein Mocha is the most chocolate-forward option in the lineup, combining cozy café-mocha flavor with the added lift of Dutch Bros' casein-enriched protein milk for a satisfying caffeine boost with 23 grams of protein. It delivers a classic, comforting combination of cocoa-meets-coffee without being too sweet. The chocolate flavor actually leans slightly bitter, perfect for chocolate lovers who don't want a cloyingly sugary dessert-level mocha.
The Dutch Bros casein-enriched protein milk blends seamlessly with the chocolate syrup, giving the drink a creamy, full-bodied texture without any chalkiness, and making it an easy upgrade for anyone looking for a chocolatey treat with extra satiating power. The main limitation is that the chocolate can mellow out the espresso, making it less coffee-forward than a plain Protein Latte, but that's why it's a mocha after all.
For those who crave bold, espresso-forward flavor, however, the Protein Mocha may feel a little muted — but for lovers of traditional classic mochas, it might well be the most comforting protein coffee drink that Dutch Bros has to offer.
3. Golden Eagle Protein Latte
Often regarded as Dutch Bros' most popular drink, the Golden Eagle Protein Latte is a well-balanced, flavorful option that combines espresso, caramel, vanilla, and casein-enriched protein milk, topped with a caramel drizzle. Compared to the Hopscotch, I thought it was a tad less sweet and more restrained, allowing the espresso and vanilla notes to shine alongside the caramel. As with the other protein drinks, the casein-enhanced milk blends seamlessly, giving the drink a creamy, full-bodied texture that is both indulgent, delicious and also functional.
I thought the flavor strikes a nice balance between treat and coffee, making it versatile for both morning pick-me-ups, afternoon boosts, and post-workout refuels. The sweetness sits comfortably in the middle: detectable, but not overly cloying. This coffee beverage is best for anyone who enjoys the sweetness and warmth of caramel and vanilla without overpowering the espresso, so the coffee character comes through quite clearly. With its balanced profile and smooth texture, it's easy to understand why the Golden Eagle Protein is one of the most popular coffee drinks at Dutch Bros.
2. Protein Latte
With 26 grams of protein, the plain Protein Latte is Dutch Bros' functional baseline: two shots of espresso poured over protein milk without any additional flavor dressing. It's the most utilitarian option — clean, straightforward, and built for efficiency rather than indulgence. The advantage is predictability: You get extra protein in the form of a familiar latte structure and classic coffee flavor without sugar overload from flavored syrups. I ranked this as my second to most favorite option because it's such a safe bet for coffee lovers.
Bottom line: The plain Protein Latte is a classic coffee drink with broad appeal, especially with gym-centric and health-conscious customers who prioritize macronutrients over novelty, habitual coffee drinkers seeking to sneak more protein into their diet, or really anyone who values minimalism in their cup of joe. Consider this the practical utility player in Dutch Bros' protein roster — solid, workmanlike, and a reliably portable pick-me-up energy boost on the go.
1. Hopscotch Protein Mocha
Coming in as my most beloved protein coffee drink out of the Dutch Bros line-up is the Hopscotch Protein Mocha with 23 grams of protein in the iced medium size. This drink blends the best of all the previous drinks. It combines the standard Hopscotch Latte's sweet caramel notes with cocoa for a hybrid experience that feels both playful and sophisticated at the same time. I particularly enjoyed this drink because the chocolate seemed to mellow out the sugary sweetness of all the caramel, creating a more balanced flavor than the straight Hopscotch Protein Latte.
The cocoa rounds out the drink, resulting in a mocha that lands comfortably between indulgent dessert and functional fuel. This drink works for fans of balanced sweet-savory flavors and those looking for a protein mocha that's approachable yet distinctive. Because it blends caramel and chocolate with coffee, it may not appeal to purists seeking a classic mocha or those who want pure Hopscotch flavor — but for me, the chocolate's moderating effect on sweetness made it the most enjoyable of all the drinks in the protein coffee lineup. In fact, the combination of chocolate, coffee, and caramel is one of the most popular dessert pairings recommended here at Tasting Table.
Methodology
To keep this review consistent and fair, I ordered all six protein coffee drinks in the same medium size, iced version (not sugar-free), using the default build listed on the Dutch Bros online menu. Because iced drinks can dilute quickly, I asked for minimal ice, brought them home, and topped them off with my own ice to maintain chill without watering down the flavor too much. This ensured each drink was sampled at its intended strength and temperature. Do note that if you want to maximize your protein boost, getting iced versions significantly reduces the protein amount. The hot versions of these protein coffee drinks contain 10 grams more protein due to more milk and the absence of ice.
I tasted the drinks in a deliberate order to avoid sweetness bias. Since flavored syrups affect the perception of sweetness, I began with the plain Protein Latte and Protein Mocha to establish a baseline for espresso flavor, sweetness, and protein-milk integration. From there, I moved on to the flavored variations. Between each tasting, I drank plain water to reset my palate. This process allowed for a controlled comparison of sweetness, balance, espresso clarity (if applicable), and overall drinking experience.