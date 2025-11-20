6 Dutch Bros Protein Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

As the consumption of protein is becoming increasingly popular, it's spurring the release of more and more protein-enhanced products. What was once largely the domain of gym buffs has now exploded into every corner of the food and beverage industry — everything from high-protein snack bars to fortified protein water. According to a survey by the International Food Information Council, about 71% of American consumers reported actively trying to increase their protein intake in 2024, up from 67% in 2023. Similarly, an Innova Market Insights report notes that the number of high-protein beverages launched between 2020 and 2024 grew by 122%.

In this landscape, even coffee chains like Dutch Bros are offering protein-infused versions of classic drinks, so that a latte isn't just a caffeine fix, but also a convenient source of extra protein. For a $1 upcharge, Dutch Bros can turn almost any drink on the menu into a protein boost with its casein-enhanced protein milk. This simple upgrade transforms classic lattes, specialty drinks, and seasonal favorites into a more fueling option by doubling the amount of protein.

For this review, I focused on six medium-sized, iced protein coffee drinks as listed on the Dutch Bros online menu, starting with the two core builds: the Protein Latte and Protein Mocha. From there, I explored how flavor syrups can elevate them, ranking them based on flavor, sweetness, and protein-milk integration. I'll close with a transparent methodology slide explaining my evaluation criteria.