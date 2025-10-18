Dutch Bros' Most Popular Drink Is A Caramel Lover's Dream
Dutch Bros has captured the palates and devotion of adoring coffee-loving fiends. With a lineup of creamy coffee drinks to start the day and sweet treats to power up a sleepy afternoon, the friendly brand has cemented its reputation through its customizable high-voltage beverages. Dutch Bros roasts its own beans before filling cups with espresso shots and milks. One order has struck a chord with caramel seekers, as the Golden Eagle offers a coffee recipe that is made with espresso, cream, and caramel topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The drink is listed on Dutch Bro's Dutch Faves list, alongside other top performers like the Caramelizer, Annihilator, 9-1-1, and Double Torture. "[The Golden Eagle] drink tasted amazing and highly recommend anyone who wants to try Dutch Bro to get this drink!" encouraged one fan.
The Golden Eagle can be ordered as an iced or hot drink and can be made with half and half or any milk alternative. Though not everyone likes the Golden Eagle, those who are into the sweet treat are committed fans. "Golden eagle is my drink," asserted a Dutch Bros customer.
Turning coffee into the sweetest treat
Though the Golden Eagle is made with caramel drizzle, those with a persistent sweet tooth may want to add an additional drizzle of chocolate to their orders. Dutch Bros also sells a sugar-free version of the Golden Eagle recipe and concocts the zero sugar order with sugar-free vanilla and sugar-free caramel breve. Sugar-free caramel drizzle is used to finish this alternate drink. "My first time trying Dutch Bros Sugar Free Golden Eagle and let me say I'm hooked!" gushed one Instagrammer.
Should Dutch Bros be out of the way or if you want to recreate a caramel-leaning drink in the comfort of your home, borrow inspiration from the Golden Eagle and line the inside of your coffee mug with caramel before pouring in your coffee drink of choice. Once espresso shots and creamer or milk have been added to the cup, top your drink with whipped cream and an extra ribbon of caramel. Consider sprinkling caramel crunch topping or flakes of crunchy sea salt onto this creamy treat to finish. Caramel-flavored dairy creamers can add an extra dimension of caramel flavor for those who love this taste. One sip of this caffeinated treat will feel like sneaking in a dessert.