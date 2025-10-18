Dutch Bros' Most Popular Drink Is A Caramel Lover's Dream

Dutch Bros has captured the palates and devotion of adoring coffee-loving fiends. With a lineup of creamy coffee drinks to start the day and sweet treats to power up a sleepy afternoon, the friendly brand has cemented its reputation through its customizable high-voltage beverages. Dutch Bros roasts its own beans before filling cups with espresso shots and milks. One order has struck a chord with caramel seekers, as the Golden Eagle offers a coffee recipe that is made with espresso, cream, and caramel topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The drink is listed on Dutch Bro's Dutch Faves list, alongside other top performers like the Caramelizer, Annihilator, 9-1-1, and Double Torture. "[The Golden Eagle] drink tasted amazing and highly recommend anyone who wants to try Dutch Bro to get this drink!" encouraged one fan.

The Golden Eagle can be ordered as an iced or hot drink and can be made with half and half or any milk alternative. Though not everyone likes the Golden Eagle, those who are into the sweet treat are committed fans. "Golden eagle is my drink," asserted a Dutch Bros customer.