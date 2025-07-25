The Dutch Bros Iced Coffee Drink That Just Isn't Worth The Money

While not quite as well-known as other coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', Dutch Bros is a beloved coffee chain that's been operating in the Pacific Northwest since 1992. With both seasonal offerings and a selection of year-round coffee drinks, there's a flavor for any iced coffee lover at the chain. However, one disappointing flavor earned the bottom spot in not one, but two Tasting Table rankings of Dutch Bros drinks: the Golden Eagle.

Tasting Table's Carmen Varner ranked 11 iced coffee drinks at Dutch Bros, and the Golden Eagle took the 11th spot. The drink is composed of espresso, caramel breve, vanilla breve, and caramel, and Dutch Bros claims it's the most popular drink on the menu. However, we noted that the amount of espresso pales in comparison to the breve, the caramel pools into the bottom of the cup, and it's overall very sweet. As she said, "I enjoyed the buttery profile of caramel, but other iced espresso libations are more captivating for the price from Dutch Bros."

The sugar-free variation of the Golden Eagle is even worse. Tasting Table writer Koko Paranteau put it at the bottom when ranking Dutch Bros' low-sugar offerings, and she had similar complaints, lamenting the lack of espresso taste before stating, "The flavor of the sugar-free sweetener overwhelms the espresso, leaving a lingering plastic sting beneath the caramel." This means the Golden Eagle is especially best avoided if you typically order reduced sugar drinks.