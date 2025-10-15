Review: Dunkin's Candy Bar Lattes Are A Mixed Bag Of Treats

The Candy Bar Signature Iced Latte is the signature drink of the season; it's the first drink that pops up under the new Dunkin' menu items. A medium drink comes with espresso, whole milk, three pumps of Candy Bar sweetened Flavor Swirl, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and candy bar pieces as a topping, all served over ice. This is certainly a dessert of a drink, and I think it sets the bar on what to expect with the rest of the lineup. I can pick up on a toffee and caramel-like profile that's sweet and complex; at the end of the sip, there's a note of chocolate. I don't get any inclination of peanut butter whatsoever, and then the pretzel is only detected as part of the topping. It's unclear from the Dunkin' press release whether this is intended to be part of the Flavor Swirl or if we're just supposed to get the PB and pretzel as a topping.

If it's part of the Flavor Swirl, it's undetectable. While I like and enjoy the candy toppers, it's not as though those flavor profiles are going into the drink itself. Grab a spoon because they are fun to eat off the top of the drink. The iced factor keeps the whipped cream fresh so you can scoop up the toppings, which add a bit of crunch. The drink itself, while sweet, is not cloying. I would get this again just for kicks.