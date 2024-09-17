What Sets Dunkin's Dunkalatte Apart From Its Other Lattes?

September brings with it the energy of exciting change for the year — and no, we're not talking about back-to-school time, or leaves turning to beautiful colors. We're speaking, of course, about the eagerly anticipated Dunkin' fall menu. We know we can expect favorites like Pumpkin Spice Signature Lattes, but we also know to look forward to totally new items. We recently reviewed two offerings in the latter category, trying Dunkin's new seasonal items and deciding which we'd love to see stay on the menu permanently. There was a clear winner, but the product itself might be a little confusing. The Dunkalatte is delicious, but how is it different than all the lattes that have long lived on Dunkin's permanent menu?

Lattes in general are part of a wider group of espresso drinks mostly distinguished by their milk-to-espresso proportions and milk preparation (frothed, steamed, or both). The difference between lattes and cappuccinos, for example, is that lattes are made with steamed milk and capped with a layer of milk foam in a different ratio than the cappuccino. The specific difference between all straightforward lattes and Dunkin's new Dunkalatte, though, is that the milk is actually something called coffee milk. Coffee milk is whole milk flavored with coffee extract, like chocolate milk is milk with chocolate syrup. It's a creamy, rich, roasty, bittersweet treat and is also the official state drink of Rhode Island.