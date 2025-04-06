7 Dunkin' Flavor Swirls, Ranked From Worst To Best

There are no shortage of ways to customize your next Dunkin' beverage order. Not only can you add different milks or espresso, but you can also select from an array of flavor swirls. For those unfamiliar with Dunkin's menu and terminology, it classifies sweetened flavored syrups, including classics like caramel, butter pecan, and French vanilla, and many of its seasonal offerings, as flavor swirls. The brand touts these swirls as being "sweet, creamy, and indulgent." Don't confuse these swirls with flavor shots (though it's admittedly confusing). The flavor shots are unsweetened and don't contain sugar, whereas swirls are more like coffee syrups.

I tried some of Dunkin's most popular sweetened flavor swirls and ranked them from worst to best. Since their textures were remarkably similar, my ranking came down to taste and strength of their flavor. If you're interested in trying the swirls for yourself, they can be found under the "sweetened flavor" tab if you're ordering via the Dunkin' app.