The Absolute Best Dunkin' Coffee You Can Get In A Bottle

Butter pecan swirl is a fan-favorite Dunkin' iced coffee flavor that's been available on and off in stores since 2013. The bottled version is just as delicious, balancing the richness of the sweet cream with undertones of toasted nuts. It feels luxurious but not heavy, making it perfect for sipping in the morning or alongside one of Dunkin's best donuts.

The coffee is slightly masked but still comes through, and each 12-ounce serving contains 131 milligrams of caffeine. Like Dunkin's other bottled iced coffees, you can find the butter pecan flavor in a 40-ounce bottle at most grocery stores. All you need to do is shake it and pour since the sweetener and creamer are already mixed in, but it's best served over ice.

On the topic of sweetener, it should be noted that there is quite a bit of it in this product. A single serving contains 24 grams of added sugar, which equals 47% of the recommended daily intake for an average adult. So while it's probably best not to add this to your daily routine, Dunkin's bottled butter pecan iced coffee is a tasty treat to add to your rotation whenever you're craving an energizing pick-me-up.

