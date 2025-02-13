The Absolute Best Dunkin' Coffee You Can Get In A Bottle
America has been running on Dunkin' for a long time now, and the popular coffee chain has released countless products and flavor variations over the years. In 2017, a range of ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee was added to the list, followed by a trio of canned, bakery-inspired flavors in 2023. While you can get your hands on most of them at your local grocery store or gas station, there's one flavor that reigns supreme: butter pecan.
Dunkin's bottled butter pecan iced coffee is a rich, sweet treat that fuses together the flavors of Dunkin”s signature coffee and buttered pecan ice cream. It's indulgent but not overpowering, with a smooth and mellow taste reminiscent of a delicious dessert. It left a big impression on our testers here at Tasting Table, so much so that we crowned it the number one flavor in our ranking of eight bottled and canned Dunkin' coffees.
A sweet treat
Butter pecan swirl is a fan-favorite Dunkin' iced coffee flavor that's been available on and off in stores since 2013. The bottled version is just as delicious, balancing the richness of the sweet cream with undertones of toasted nuts. It feels luxurious but not heavy, making it perfect for sipping in the morning or alongside one of Dunkin's best donuts.
The coffee is slightly masked but still comes through, and each 12-ounce serving contains 131 milligrams of caffeine. Like Dunkin's other bottled iced coffees, you can find the butter pecan flavor in a 40-ounce bottle at most grocery stores. All you need to do is shake it and pour since the sweetener and creamer are already mixed in, but it's best served over ice.
On the topic of sweetener, it should be noted that there is quite a bit of it in this product. A single serving contains 24 grams of added sugar, which equals 47% of the recommended daily intake for an average adult. So while it's probably best not to add this to your daily routine, Dunkin's bottled butter pecan iced coffee is a tasty treat to add to your rotation whenever you're craving an energizing pick-me-up.