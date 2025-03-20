How Dunkin's Matcha Compares To Starbucks'

No matcha is created equal, and that's especially true when you're visiting either one of America's favorite coffee chains: Dunkin' and Starbucks. Obviously, if you live in a major city, you have your dedicated matcha cafés, with places like Cha Cha Matcha, Matchaful, and Holy Matcha serving as just a few examples. Most experienced matcha drinkers know that, unless you're making your matcha lattes at home, you'll have much better luck if you visit somewhere where matcha is the star of the show and not treated as a second choice to coffee. But, whether you're at the airport or on the road, Dunkin' and Starbucks might be your only two options.

While neither Dunkin' nor Starbucks are likely your first choices for matcha when you're on the go, they are basically everywhere, and very conveniently located. Knowing that, it could be helpful to understand how the two compare. From the way they're prepared to how much they cost, and from the variety of matcha drinks offered to the powder used — matcha is hardly ever just matcha, no matter where you get it. But, there are some key differences between the matcha from Dunkin' and from Starbucks that could determine where you choose to stand in line the next time you arrive to the airport early.