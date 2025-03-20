How Dunkin's Matcha Compares To Starbucks'
No matcha is created equal, and that's especially true when you're visiting either one of America's favorite coffee chains: Dunkin' and Starbucks. Obviously, if you live in a major city, you have your dedicated matcha cafés, with places like Cha Cha Matcha, Matchaful, and Holy Matcha serving as just a few examples. Most experienced matcha drinkers know that, unless you're making your matcha lattes at home, you'll have much better luck if you visit somewhere where matcha is the star of the show and not treated as a second choice to coffee. But, whether you're at the airport or on the road, Dunkin' and Starbucks might be your only two options.
While neither Dunkin' nor Starbucks are likely your first choices for matcha when you're on the go, they are basically everywhere, and very conveniently located. Knowing that, it could be helpful to understand how the two compare. From the way they're prepared to how much they cost, and from the variety of matcha drinks offered to the powder used — matcha is hardly ever just matcha, no matter where you get it. But, there are some key differences between the matcha from Dunkin' and from Starbucks that could determine where you choose to stand in line the next time you arrive to the airport early.
Dunkin's matcha comes pre-sweetened
Starbucks revamped its matcha formula when it unveiled its winter 2025 menu. While it still isn't prepared the traditional way (we'll dive into that next), the type of matcha powder itself changed. What used to be a pre-sweetened blend, sourced from Korea, Japan, or China, was replaced by an unsweetened powder sourced solely from Japan. That in and of itself gave Starbucks' matcha drinks a major upgrade, and while we still can't be 100% sure exactly where in Japan the matcha powder is sourced from, the country is widely known for producing the highest quality in the world. The simple fact that it doesn't need to be presweetened to taste good is a promising indicator of that.
Dunkin', on the other hand, is still using the same matcha blend it has since it first started serving it in 2020. Sourced from the Nishio region of the Aichi prefecture in Japan — an area known for producing high-quality matcha — the only edge that Starbucks' new matcha powder has over Dunkin's is that fact that its unsweetened. This might not be a big deal for people who enjoy sweet things, but if you're an avid drinker who enjoys the pure and complex flavors of matcha, you'll be better off going to Starbucks. At least there you have the option to get it unsweetened. Plus, it makes it a lot easier to not go overboard if you do enjoy adding other flavors to your matcha drinks.
Starbuck's matcha texture is more consistent
It's not a secret that there was once a very prominent textural issue with Starbucks' iced matcha lattes — but, Dunkin's aren't any better. That's especially true since Starbucks revamped its matcha formula in January of 2025, when it not only replaced its matcha powder, but ditched its old preparation method for mixing it in a blender. While still far from traditional, lacking any warm water or bamboo whisk, it does alleviate the issue of clumping that many customers were experiencing before.
Not only is Dunkin' still using the same old pre-sweetened blend of matcha it's been using since 2020, but it's still making it the same old way — and while there is no right or wrong way to do some things, there is definitely a wrong way to make matcha. While Starbucks' method isn't perfect, it is a step above Dunkin's official way of hand stirring the matcha powder directly with the milk. Some Dunkin' baristas seem to know better and do mix it with water first or throw it in the blender anyways, but that will largely depend on whoever is working that day and whether the location allows them to.
Knowing this, you're much more likely to get a clumpy matcha if you go to Dunkin'. Even if the matcha from the location you visit consistently comes out smooth, you might risk getting a clumpy one at a different Dunkin' cafe — and its safe to say nobody likes clumps.
Dunkin's matcha has a higher caffeine content
Generally speaking, higher quality matcha has a high caffeine content — a marker that distinguishes ceremonial grade matcha from culinary grade and something that can be handed down to the period of shading that the leaves undergo. The difference between regular green tea and matcha green tea is that matcha tea leaves are covered from direct sunlight before being harvested. The time away from the sun boosts the leaves' chlorophyll content, giving them the gorgeous bright green hue associated with high quality matcha, along with an extra boost of caffeine and calming L-Theanine.
It's estimated that a 16 oz, iced matcha latte from Dunkin' contains about 80 mg of caffeine while a same-sized ice matcha from Starbucks contains approximately 65 mg. But, then again, just because it contains that much doesn't mean you're fully reaping the benefits of it — especially since neither Starbucks or Dunkin' mixes the matcha with warm water first, which is necessary to extract the caffeine. However, it isn't clear how much powder either chain uses per drink.
Either way, if you are sensitive to caffeine, you might prefer Starbucks' matcha over Dunkin's. Similarly, if you like an extra boost, you might prefer Dunkin's. Just, don't let that determine whether one is better or worse than the other, as the caffeine content of any drink can vary depending how much matcha is used and the way it is prepared.
Starbucks' matcha is slightly more expensive
Seeing as Starbucks announced fewer discounts going into 2025 — with the eventual goal of offering none at all, according to the CEO — it's probably a bit surprising that getting a matcha from Starbucks will still cost you less than it would from Dunkin'. Especially considering the fact that most things on the Starbucks menu cost more than they do at Dunkin', including cold and drip brew coffees and breakfast sandwiches. While prices will always vary depending on the location you visit and the type of drink you get, a 16 oz matcha from Starbucks will usually run you around $5.25 on average. At Dunkin', the same size matcha will cost you an average of $5.39.
While that's not a huge price difference in the grand scheme of things, it is something to consider if you're someone who regularly gets their matcha out rather than making it at home. While we can't necessarily determine which matcha is of higher quality or more expensive, the simple fact that Dunkin's is blended with sugar should mean it contains less actual matcha powder — and should, therefore, cost less. It's also worth noting that, while Starbucks dropped surcharges for plant milk in 2024, you could be charged anywhere from $0.50 to $2.15 if you opt for a Dunkin's oat milk or almond milk in your matcha. However, both price averages include the costs for customizations.
Your matcha drink options are more or less the same
Between the flavor shots and flavor swirls at Dunkin' and the many syrups and sauces at Starbucks, you really aren't short on matcha drink options at either cafe. But, Starbucks has many more ways for you to enjoy matcha aside from lattes. In fact, you can add matcha to anything from your lemonade and Refreshers to your cold foam — plus, being unsweetened, it's a lot easier to play with. Drinks like the secret menu Dubai chocolate-inspired latte and the seasonal, lavender cream matcha are just a couple of examples. Plus, with the strawberry purée, you can order a strawberry matcha drink from Starbucks any time of the year.
All of that being said, you aren't too short on matcha drink options at Dunkin' either. While the chain has teased different flavored matcha lemonades in the past, for the most part, your matcha orders will be limited to iced, hot, and frozen lattes. However, there are lots of different flavors and swirls on the Dunkin' menu for you to experiment with. Adding flavor shots such as blueberry or raspberry could give you a similar fruity combination to strawberry, and there is a way to order a strawberries and cream matcha at Dunkin'. You can even add various flavor swirls and cold foam on top of your matcha, and add matcha to any Dunkin' Refresher. But, any matcha drink you can make at Dunkin' also exists at Starbucks.