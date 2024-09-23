Try This Ordering Hack At Dunkin For A Strawberries And Cream Matcha

If we had to pick one flavor to pair with matcha, it would be strawberry. The earthy-fruity combo works in everything from beverages to tiramisu to icebox cake, making it clear in our eyes that matcha powder and strawberries are a perfect match. But luckily, you don't have to buy these ingredients and whip up a drink from scratch if you want to try it out. Beyond heading to Starbucks to turn your pink drink into a matcha sensation, you can also go to Dunkin to make an off-menu fruity and green cup.

Here's what to order: A Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with oat milk and strawberry Coolatta syrup (aka the strawberry Coolatta base). Then request a matcha sweet cold foam on top. You'll want to specify a request to line the cup with the syrup, and since a matcha cold foam isn't on the menu, you may have to explain that you want two scoops of matcha powder mixed into a regular sweet cold foam. The final product will fall somewhere between an iced matcha latte and a refresher, as you'll get end up with the cloud-like green tea topping seeping down into the cooling fruity beverage.