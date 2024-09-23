Try This Ordering Hack At Dunkin For A Strawberries And Cream Matcha
If we had to pick one flavor to pair with matcha, it would be strawberry. The earthy-fruity combo works in everything from beverages to tiramisu to icebox cake, making it clear in our eyes that matcha powder and strawberries are a perfect match. But luckily, you don't have to buy these ingredients and whip up a drink from scratch if you want to try it out. Beyond heading to Starbucks to turn your pink drink into a matcha sensation, you can also go to Dunkin to make an off-menu fruity and green cup.
Here's what to order: A Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with oat milk and strawberry Coolatta syrup (aka the strawberry Coolatta base). Then request a matcha sweet cold foam on top. You'll want to specify a request to line the cup with the syrup, and since a matcha cold foam isn't on the menu, you may have to explain that you want two scoops of matcha powder mixed into a regular sweet cold foam. The final product will fall somewhere between an iced matcha latte and a refresher, as you'll get end up with the cloud-like green tea topping seeping down into the cooling fruity beverage.
Other options for strawberry-matcha drinks at Dunkin
If you're looking for an alternative way of ordering a cold strawberry matcha beverage from Dunkin', you can also request a strawberry cold foam over an iced matcha latte. Ask your barista to mix the strawberry Coolatta syrup into a sweet cold foam, then use it as a topper for an Iced Matcha Latte. Or, if you'd rather stick with a refreshers base, you can veer off the original formula a little by ordering the matcha cold foam on top of a Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. When asking for both this off-menu cold foam and the matcha-filled one, you'll want to order in person, since these options aren't available on the app or website.
To customize your beverage even further, feel free to switch up your milk options for the Iced Matcha Latte. Aside from oat milk, you can choose from whole, skim, or almond (but no longer coconut milk, which the chain got rid of in 2023). And for even more creamy strawberry and matcha combinations (without cold foam), feel free to request the strawberry syrup be added right into an Iced Matcha Latte or Frozen Matcha Latte. Or, if you'd like to start with a strawberry base, ask for a few matcha scoops to be dumped into a Strawberry Coolatta.