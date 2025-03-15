12 Tips For Bakery-Worthy Supreme Croissants

It has been over two years since suprême croissants took the culinary landscape of New York by storm, and their popularity shows little sign of abating. The roots of this desert can be tied back to Lafayette Grand Bakery and Café in NoHo. What started out as an experiment to reimagine the classic chocolate croissant led to pastry chef Scott Cioe and head boulanger James Belisle creating a viral sensation.

But if the prospect of lining up in a queue for these fast-selling croissants doesn't sound particularly tempting on a leisurely weekend morning, perhaps the first glance at a recipe for suprême croissants may not particularly inspire you to DIY your own, either. After all, the process of proofing, baking, cooling, filling and glazing these croissants takes three days, as Cioe reported to Fox News.

However, if you believe that all good things are worth the wait, the task of whipping up your own suprême croissants makes for a fulfilling journey — one that is sure to fetch endless compliments from your guests. We called in the experts to help. As the pastry chef at The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas, chef Suva Samanta's talents lie within the realm of artisanal bread crafting. Chef Alpa Pereira, meanwhile, serves as the founder and head of Toujours, a premium patisserie based in Mumbai. Together, they open up their bag of tricks to share every possible baking tip, hack, and insider-only secret to ensure bakery-worthy suprême croissants every single time.