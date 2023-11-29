Patience Is Key For Mastering The Art Of Sweet Rolls

Is there any treat quite as delicious as a freshly baked cinnamon roll? The indulgent snack has it all: pillowy dough, layers of butter, cinnamon and sugar, and, of course, a drizzle of mouthwatering icing. But for many of us, trying to recreate our favorite baked goods at home can pose a challenge. From undercooked centers to dry, crispy edges, these swirled confections aren't nearly as easy to make as they look. To learn the secrets behind baking the best homemade cinnamon rolls, Tasting Table spoke to Sianni Dean, founder and owner of Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls in Pflugerville, Texas.

Cranky Granny's was awarded the fan-favorite title in Pepsi Dig In's Restaurant Royalty competition, earning the eatery a residency with MGM Resorts International. Pepsi Dig In also sponsored the up-and-coming bakery at the inaugural Honeyland Festival, a first-of-its-kind celebration of Black-owned food, drink, and music held in Sugar Land, Texas. "The inspiration behind Cranky Granny's is my actual granny. I wanted to be able to bring people together, just like Honeyland is doing," Dean tells Tasting Table.

We caught up with Dean on the grounds of Honeyland, where the sugary scent of her signature dish drew in crowds of loyal fans daily. Beyond earning the adoration of countless foodies at the festival, Dean's desserts — from classic cinnamon rolls to vegan varieties — even garnered praise from Tiffany Derry of "Top Chef."