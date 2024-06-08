Make The Famous Suprême Croissant At Home Starting With One Store-Bought Ingredient
Bakeries and eateries in New York City sure know how to create viral concoctions, like the cronuts introduced by Dominique Ansel back in 2013, as well as more recent indulgences like the Suprême croissant that has foodies and influencers in lines wrapped around the block. To try one of the original large, round, filled croissants, you must wait in line at NoHo's Lafayette Grand Bakery and Café — and hope to score the preferred pastry when it's your time to order. Or, take a cue from TikTok creators and make a homemade version that centers on one store-bought ingredient — puff pastry.
As seen in a TikTok video that has garnered thousands of interactions, store-bought puff pastry makes it easy to create your own round croissants and put your spin on them. Other than puff pastry, the DIY Suprême croissant only requires a few other ingredients like egg wash and your preferred fillings and toppings, such as chocolate, jam, and perhaps crushed nuts.
How to perfect DIY Suprême croissants
Making Suprême croissants at home is a pretty straightforward process but there are a few tips to make it easier. Be sure to use thawed puff pastry, and make strips about one inch wide. You'll want to roll a couple of the strips together in order to obtain that large, round croissant you've seen on social media. To keep the pastry shape during baking, place it in an oven-safe ramekin or inside of a metal food ring, like you might typically use for eggs. An egg wash is also a good idea to obtain that golden-brown crust. Meanwhile, some recipes suggest placing another baking sheet on top of the croissants to prevent the tops from burning.
The fun part, other than taking the first bite, is getting creative with the fillings and toppings. Just allow the croissants to cool completely first so your go-to filling doesn't melt. One of the popular varieties that original creators Lafayette Grand Bakery and Café sells is pistachio; to copy it, fill the croissants with homemade pistachio cream and top with crushed pistachio nuts — if that's your thing. Or, you can keep this recipe easy and use Nutella, peanut butter, fruit jam, or melted chocolate for the filling and add a finishing touch of crunch with nuts on top. Should you have any leftover puff pastry dough, try one of Tasting Table's original puff pastry recipes.