Make The Famous Suprême Croissant At Home Starting With One Store-Bought Ingredient

Making Suprême croissants at home is a pretty straightforward process but there are a few tips to make it easier. Be sure to use thawed puff pastry, and make strips about one inch wide. You'll want to roll a couple of the strips together in order to obtain that large, round croissant you've seen on social media. To keep the pastry shape during baking, place it in an oven-safe ramekin or inside of a metal food ring, like you might typically use for eggs. An egg wash is also a good idea to obtain that golden-brown crust. Meanwhile, some recipes suggest placing another baking sheet on top of the croissants to prevent the tops from burning.

The fun part, other than taking the first bite, is getting creative with the fillings and toppings. Just allow the croissants to cool completely first so your go-to filling doesn't melt. One of the popular varieties that original creators Lafayette Grand Bakery and Café sells is pistachio; to copy it, fill the croissants with homemade pistachio cream and top with crushed pistachio nuts — if that's your thing. Or, you can keep this recipe easy and use Nutella, peanut butter, fruit jam, or melted chocolate for the filling and add a finishing touch of crunch with nuts on top. Should you have any leftover puff pastry dough, try one of Tasting Table's original puff pastry recipes.