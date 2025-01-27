15 Toppings To Add To Your Croissant That Aren't Butter
When you're in need of a breakfast that's equal parts convenient and indulgent, a croissant is a solid choice. Flaky, buttery, and perfectly crisp, they're often enjoyed as they are or with a simple spread of butter. But, croissants also serve as the perfect base for an array of other toppings. These versatile French classics pair beautifully with both sweet and savory additions, and there's plenty of opportunity to mix and match to your taste.
From rich and creamy spreads to fresh and flavorful toppings, croissant topping possibilities extend far beyond just butter. You can craft something wonderfully indulgent with Nutella, bananas, and caramel, or even apple pie filling. If you're in the mood for something savory, think smoked salmon, ham, and cheddar, or spinach and ricotta. And if you want to push the limits with something altogether different, toppings like hot dogs or cookie dough might surprise you in the best way possible. So, read on to equip yourself with some valuable breakfast inspo, and discover 15 toppings that will make a freshly baked croissant even more irresistible.
Jam
Let's start with a true breakfast classic — jam. A simple spread of this humble condiment is more than enough to transform a croissant into a sweet, fruity treat. Just choose your favorite good-quality jam, spread it onto the warm, sliced croissant, and see how perfectly it complements the buttery, flaky texture of the pastry.
Berry jams, such as raspberry, strawberry, or blueberry, are a great option if you love a burst of tart sweetness, which will pair fantastically with the richness of a croissant. Apricot jam, with its tangy and slightly floral notes, is another traditional favorite that's often served with croissants. You could even experiment with some unique flavor combos by making your own jam at home, such as a sweet and smoky fig-saba, or an aromatic rosemary and pear jam.
A top tip is to serve the jam slightly warmed or let it come to room temperature first. This will allow it to spread more easily over the croissant's layers without tearing them. And there's no denying that jam and butter are a delicious match, particularly when using salted butter, so feel free to pair these toppings together.
Nutella
Nutella makes everything better, including croissants. Put simply, adding this indulgent spread to your breakfast pastry is a no-brainer. That hazelnutty, chocolatey goodness will melt effortlessly into the warm, flaky layers, creating a decadent treat that feels like a dessert but is totally acceptable as a breakfast or brunch.
You can either spread Nutella on top of the pastry for a quick, satisfying treat, or cut the croissant in half and slather it generously inside for a gooey center. If you're adding the spread to homemade croissants, do this while they're still warm out of the oven. The same goes for store-bought versions that simply require a quick heat through. The residual heat of the pastry will soften the Nutella and enhance its richness for a luxurious eating experience.
Nutella also pairs brilliantly with a range of other toppings. Add sliced bananas or strawberries for a fruity twist; scatter chopped hazelnuts or almonds for added crunch; or dust with powdered sugar for an elegant finish. You could even drizzle some caramel sauce on top for the ultimate indulgence.
Ham and cheddar
Perhaps a savory breakfast is more your vibe, in which case, ham and cheddar is a duo you absolutely need to try. The saltiness of the ham combined with the creamy sharpness of cheddar cheese creates a delicious balance of flavors alongside the buttery, slightly sweet pastry, turning your croissant into a satisfying meal.
To prepare this savory delight, start by slicing your croissant in half. Layer thin slices of deli ham (or leftover holiday ham), as well as thinly sliced or grated cheddar cheese inside. For an extra gooey, melty texture, toast the assembled croissant in the oven or air fryer until the cheese is bubbly and melty before tucking in.
There are a few ways you can make this ingredient combo extra special, too. Add a spoonful of Dijon mustard or honey mustard for a tangy kick. Or, sprinkle in some chopped fresh herbs like dill or chives, with a dash of cracked black pepper, to elevate the flavor further. A sweet chutney, such as a caramelized onion, fig, or apple variety, would work great here too. You could even create the ultimate breakfast sandwich by incorporating fried or scrambled eggs into the croissant as well.
Eggs
If your morning eggs on toast are getting a little samey, try adding them to a croissant instead. Whether scrambled, fried, or poached eggs are your favorite, this protein-packed addition can turn a croissant into a wholesome and hearty meal. The creamy richness of the eggs fits in wonderfully alongside the buttery pastry for a delicious and comforting start to the day.
One of the easiest ways to add eggs to your croissants is by giving them a quick scramble. Cook them in a skillet with a splash of milk to keep them soft and fluffy, adding salt, pepper, and perhaps a scattering of grated cheese or fresh herbs like parsley or chives. Spoon the eggs onto a halved croissant, and you've got a quick sandwich that's perfect for a busy morning.
Fried eggs are an excellent choice, too, perfect for squashing between the two flaky croissant halves. Or, if you're after something fancier, add a poached egg. As you cut or bite into the croissant, that glorious runny yolk will break and soak into the pastry's layers, creating a luscious, saucy texture. And, for a heartier meal, feel free to layer in additional toppings like avocado, smoked salmon, cheese, or sauteed spinach.
Tomato and mozzarella
For a light yet satisfying croissant topping, the combination of tomato and mozzarella is a winner. Inspired by the classic Caprese salad, this pairing brings plenty of freshness and creamy richness to the crisp pastry.
First, prepare some fresh, ripe tomatoes. If you're using larger tomatoes, slice them into thin rounds. Or, for cherry tomatoes, cut them in half. For the mozzarella, you can use smaller pearls, keeping these whole, or a larger ball, cut into slices. Split your croissant in half, then layer the tomatoes and mozzarella inside. To continue the Caprese vibes, you could also add some fresh basil leaves here, along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. A drizzle of balsamic glaze would be a delicious addition too. Then, pop the croissant into a preheated oven or air fryer, baking until the mozzarella is gooey, and the pastry is golden and crisp. Enjoy warm for the ultimate creamy, melty experience.
Cream cheese
To make your croissant feel extra rich and comforting, spread on a generous layer of cream cheese. This smooth, tangy addition is delicious alone, but also serves as the perfect creamy base for a range of sweet and savory variations.
Simply spread the cheese over a warm, halved croissant, or create a mouth-watering cheesecake-inspired breakfast by pairing the cream cheese with a fruity jam, a swirl of melted chocolate, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of honey. Or, after spreading over the cream cheese, layer fresh sliced strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries for some juicy freshness.
On the savory side, cream cheese can be transformed into a flavorful spread. Mix it with fresh herbs like dill, chives, or parsley, and a pinch of garlic powder for a herbed cream cheese that pairs perfectly with smoked salmon, cucumbers, or slices of avocado. For a spicy kick, add some red pepper flakes or hot sauce into the mix. You could also pair cream cheese with other cheese varieties, such as cheddar, Parmesan, or Gruyere. Just bake the croissant after adding the cheese for a rich, melty finish.
Cookie dough
If you're an avid TikToker, you've probably come across the ridiculously delicious-looking, viral cookie croissants. This incredible creation pairs sweet, ooey-gooey, cookie dough with crisp, flaky croissants, and it oozes indulgence. But, it's actually rather easy to make.
Start by choosing (or making) your cookie dough. Using a store-bought dough is no problem at all, but it's also easy enough to make a batch yourself. Just beat butter and sugar until creamy, add an egg and splash of vanilla extract, then mix through all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Once everything has come together into a thick dough, add the chocolate chips and briefly mix again. This classic chocolate chip cookie dough is a crowd-pleasing choice, but don't be afraid to experiment with flavors like peanut butter, sugar cookie, or double chocolate if desired.
Now to assemble the croissants. Slice them open, add a few spoonfuls of cookie dough inside, and close them up again. Press a few dollops of the dough on top of the croissants as well, and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes. The tops should be golden and the cookie dough layers should have just the right balance of gooeyness and crispness. To serve, drizzle over some melted dark chocolate and dust with powdered sugar for even more richness and sweetness.
Cinnamon
It might sound simple, but cinnamon can be a pretty transformative addition to your croissant, especially if you love warm, aromatic flavors. This spice brings a wonderful spicy sweetness to the pastry, turning your croissant into something delightfully cinnamon roll-esque.
To create a cinnamon-infused croissant, first mix ground cinnamon with granulated or brown sugar to create a sweet and spicy blend. Melt a knob of butter in a small bowl in the microwave, and brush this on top of your croissants. Then, sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly on top. For a crisp finish, place the croissant in a preheated oven for a few minutes to caramelize the sugar, creating a deliciously sticky topping. Another option is to cut the croissants open, add the classic cinnamon rolling filling mixture of softened butter, cinnamon, and sugar, and close them up again before a quick bake in the oven.
To go all out with that cinnamon roll experience and add some extra sweetness, drizzle the croissant with some melted cream cheese frosting. Or, make a simple icing glaze with powdered sugar, milk, and a dash of vanilla extract.
Hot dogs
For a unique breakfast-meets-dinner twist, why not pair your croissant with hot dogs? This combination might sound a little strange, but it's a remarkably satisfying way to upgrade your croissant, and it might just have you wondering why you ever reached for a brioche bun.
To create a basic croissant hot dog fusion, just slice a warmed croissant lengthwise, ensuring the cut doesn't go all the way through, just as you would with a hot dog bun. Open it up, and nestle a freshly grilled or seared hot dog into the croissant, letting the pastry act as the soft, buttery base. Another option is to make croissant-style pigs in a blanket by wrapping crescent roll dough around cocktail sausages and baking until perfectly golden and puffy.
As with a standard hot dog, the toppings are where things get exciting, and there are countless mouth-watering options to choose from. For a classic approach, add a squeeze of ketchup and mustard or some relish. Or, go all out with the addition of melted cheese and caramelized onions or sauteed mushrooms. To keep things light and fresh, go with pickled red onions, sauerkraut, or pickles. And feel free to spice things up with a fiery sriracha mayo or sweet chili sauce.
Peanut butter
It's another classic toast topping, and it's just as fitting for a croissant, too. Peanut butter pairs incredibly well with the light pastry, adding richness and heaps of nutty flavor. And, the taste and texture of this much-loved sweet and salty topping also complement a range of other ingredients.
To keep it simple, slice your croissant in half and spread plenty of peanut butter inside. Crunchy or smooth varieties will both work beautifully, so it's down to you. If you'd like to sweeten things up, add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of powdered sugar as well to balance the peanut butter's saltiness. And, of course, jelly or jam is the ultimate pairing if you fancy a PB&J-style breakfast.
For a slightly more decadent treat, add a few slices of banana and a drizzle of melted dark chocolate or caramel sauce. You could even mix a little cinnamon or cocoa powder into the peanut butter itself to make things extra tasty. If you prefer a crunchier texture, you could add some crushed peanuts to the inside of the croissant, too.
Smoked salmon
Smoked salmon is amongst the most elegant of savory topping options, and it's sure to add a touch of luxury to your croissant. The rich, smoky taste of the salmon is a welcome addition to any breakfast plate, and it works exceptionally well with warm, crisp pastry.
For this pairing, it's a simple case of slicing open the baked croissants and layering thin slices of smoked salmon inside. To make things even tastier, spread some cream cheese over the croissant first. You could go for a flavored version here or whip up your own by mixing plain cream cheese with fresh herbs and garlic powder. This creamy base complements the smoky, salty fish incredibly well. When it comes to other add-ins, arugula is great for adding a touch of peppery goodness, while sliced cucumbers bring a refreshing crunch, and sliced avocado gives the croissants a more creamy texture. To finish, garnish your croissants with a sprinkle of fresh herbs, a few capers, or a squeeze of lemon for a brightening tang.
Frangipane
Almond is an incredibly popular croissant flavor in bakeries, grocery stores, and home kitchens alike, and for good reason. That sweet and nutty flavor profile is totally irresistible, and if you only have plain croissants on hand, you can absolutely give them an almond makeover.
One of the easiest ways to incorporate almond flavor into your croissants is with frangipane. This has some similarities to marzipan, but is more batter-like in texture. Frangipane is typically made with butter, eggs, ground almonds, sugar, and flour, and it's often used as a filling for tarts and pastries. To make your own at home, just cream the butter and sugar together before mixing in the remaining ingredients. You can also add a splash of almond extract, if desired, to intensify the nutty taste.
Once your frangipane is prepared, spoon this into halved croissants. To add some extra sweetness and moisture to the croissants, you can also dip them in sugar syrup prior to filling them. Close the pastries up, dollop a little more frangipane on top, and scatter over some flaked almonds. Bake them in the oven until they have a crisp, golden exterior and the filling is creamy and fragrant.
Spinach and ricotta
Another comforting savory topping option for your croissants is spinach and ricotta. This wholesome duo is a popular addition to pasta dishes, and that fresh, earthy creaminess works just as well atop a flaky croissant.
To craft this savory treat, wilt fresh spinach in a skillet with a splash of water, or in the microwave in a covered bowl. Then, combine it with ricotta cheese, minced garlic, as well as some shredded cheddar or Parmesan cheese if desired. Once the mixture is prepped, slice your croissants in half and generously spread the spinach-ricotta filling inside. At this point, add any extra toppings that you fancy. Tangy sun-dried tomatoes, crunchy sesame seeds, or spicy red pepper flakes would all work wonderfully.
Bake the filled croissants and allow all of those amazing flavors to meld together, creating a warm, gooey filling for the ultimate cozy brekky. The combination of rich, creamy ricotta and savory spinach makes for a well-balanced and indulgent dish that feels somewhat sophisticated, too.
Banana and caramel
Returning to the realm of sweet toppings, we have banana and caramel, an indulgent pairing that can elevate a basic pastry to a whole new level of deliciousness. The natural sweetness and soft texture of the banana, plus the smooth, golden caramel, are a truly tempting combo that makes every bite of your croissant feel like a real treat.
Adding these toppings couldn't be easier. Just slice a ripe banana into thin rounds and arrange them on the warmed croissant halves. Then, drizzle warm caramel sauce over the bananas, allowing it to soak into the flaky layers of the pastry. To amp up the indulgence, you could even add melted chocolate or sprinkle over some crushed nuts, like toasted pecans or pistachios. For a banoffee pie-inspired croissant, add a dollop of whipped cream, too. This could go either inside or on top of the re-assembled pastry, perhaps with a scattering of chocolate shavings for good measure.
Apple pie filling
Apple pie filling is a fantastic way to add a warm, cozy, and slightly tart flavor to your croissant. The combination of tender apples, cinnamon, and sweetness creates a comforting flavor and feels like it was made for pairing with light, flaky pastry.
You can either grab a convenient can of pre-made apple pie filling at the store or make a batch yourself at home. You'll typically need apples, sugar, butter, cinnamon, and cornstarch, with everything simmered together until syrupy and tender (use the rest and reduce method for best results!). To prepare the croissants, just slice them in half and spoon on the apple pie filling. You can pair this with some extras, such as custard, cinnamon sugar, or caramel sauce, which will complement the apple fantastically whilst adding a touch more sweetness.
Close the croissants and bake them for 10 minutes or so until golden and smelling delicious. When serving, you can always add a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top to maximize the apple pie vibes.