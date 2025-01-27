15 Toppings To Add To Your Croissant That Aren't Butter

When you're in need of a breakfast that's equal parts convenient and indulgent, a croissant is a solid choice. Flaky, buttery, and perfectly crisp, they're often enjoyed as they are or with a simple spread of butter. But, croissants also serve as the perfect base for an array of other toppings. These versatile French classics pair beautifully with both sweet and savory additions, and there's plenty of opportunity to mix and match to your taste.

From rich and creamy spreads to fresh and flavorful toppings, croissant topping possibilities extend far beyond just butter. You can craft something wonderfully indulgent with Nutella, bananas, and caramel, or even apple pie filling. If you're in the mood for something savory, think smoked salmon, ham, and cheddar, or spinach and ricotta. And if you want to push the limits with something altogether different, toppings like hot dogs or cookie dough might surprise you in the best way possible. So, read on to equip yourself with some valuable breakfast inspo, and discover 15 toppings that will make a freshly baked croissant even more irresistible.