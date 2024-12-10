You Can Make Starbucks-Style Cake Pops With A Store-Bought Shortcut

With the price of a single Starbucks cake pop averaging between $3 and $4, purchasing more than one pop can quickly become very expensive. Thankfully, there are a couple of easy, much more affordable ways of recreating the iconic cake pop at home with store-bought ingredients — and with the added bonus of being able to flavor and decorate the pops to your personal preferences. These shortcuts will save you a good chunk of change, and they will likely taste better than those from Starbucks as they will be freshly made.

For the first shortcut, all you need is a container of store-bought sugar cookies, 8 ounces of room-temperature cream cheese, wooden sticks, and either white chocolate or candy melts, as well as any food coloring or sprinkles you'd like to use. Instead of a wooden stick, you can also make your entire cake pop edible with pretzel sticks. Add the cream cheese and store-bought sugar cookies to the bowl of a stand mixer and mix with the paddle attachment until you have a homogenous paste, tossing in any flavorings or mix-ins you'd like at this time as well. Use a small ice cream scoop or a tablespoon to portion out the balls, then use your hands to roll them into uniform spheres and chill for at least a few hours on a baking tray, or overnight if you have the time.

