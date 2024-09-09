The Classic Snack You Should Be Using For Edible Cake Pop Sticks

Cake pops are undoubtedly one of the most delicious ways to use up leftover cake. Each pop is filled with the perfect ratio of cake to frosting, plus you get that crunchy chocolate or candy melt coating on the outside to really seal the deal. Though, some of your attention should be focused not on the ball itself, but rather on the stick. The standard cake pop sits atop a plastic-coated lollipop stick. It's sturdy and serves its purpose, sure, but you have to awkwardly find a trash can for it afterward. The better solution would be to stick your cake pop on top of something edible — like a pretzel stick.

Pretzel sticks are sturdy enough to support the weight of a top-heavy cake pop, and they offer a delectable crunch, too. To make these pops, roll your crushed cake and frosting together into a ball. Dip one end of the pretzel into the candy melt, as this will help the ball stick to the pretzel without it sliding off. Then, you can coat the entire thing in your melted candy of choice. Not only will this tip allow you to eat the entire cake pop, but it will also open up the opportunity to play with more sweet and savory combinations.