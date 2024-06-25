Here's How To Order A Cold Cup Of Chocolate Milk From Starbucks

The Starbucks secret menu is a treasure trove of caffeinated beverages. You'll find everything from a latte inspired by Cocoa Puffs to a Candy Cane Cold Brew, thanks to creative customers who take the time to share their concoctions. But you don't always go to Starbucks looking for a beverage that will wake you up — once in a while, you might just want something rich and delicious like chocolate milk. In that case, the stores do sell Horizon Chocolate Organic boxes. But if your location is out or if you just want a hand-crafted drink, you can also order chocolate milk off the secret menu.

Here's what to ask for: A grande Cold Milk with two pumps of mocha sauce and one pump of vanilla syrup. Despite its name, Starbucks' mocha sauce only contains water, sugar, cocoa, and natural flavor, so it won't give you any caffeine. Besides just adding an extra-delicious taste, the vanilla syrup is necessary for the sweetness chocolate milk deserves, because the chain's mocha sauce is bittersweet. If you want a tall, go for one pump of each, and for a venti, opt for four of mocha and two of vanilla. This is less than the typical amount for each Starbucks drink size, but it prevents your drink from becoming overly bitter.