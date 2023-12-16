How To Order A Mexican Hot Chocolate At Starbucks In The U.S.

The region we now know as Mexico holds the crown title of being the pioneer of all things chocolate. As one of the earliest-known civilizations in Latin America, the Olmec people of Mexico were the first to figure out exactly how to transform cacao into the beloved chocolate we know and love today. With a past so colorfully painted with chocolate mastery, it's no wonder that the country also has hot chocolate down to a science.

When it comes to Mexican hot chocolate, there are a few factors that make it distinct. Unlike the American rendition of the beloved beverage, Mexican hot chocolate is a bit spicy with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and cayenne pepper or chile. If you're looking to elevate your next coffee shop drink, consider ordering a Starbucks "secret menu" Mexican Hot Chocolate.

Starbucks doesn't carry any chile or cayenne pepper, but, according to the Starbucks Secret Menu website, asking for a tall Hot Chocolate with soy milk, 1 pump of mocha syrup (add a half pump for each size up), 1 pump of white mocha syrup (same rule applies to the pumps), 2 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup (add 1 extra pump for every size increase), and requesting that cinnamon powder be added to the milk while it's steaming, gives you the closest thing to a Mexican hot chocolate you can come by in the U.S.