How To Order A Mexican Hot Chocolate At Starbucks In The U.S.
The region we now know as Mexico holds the crown title of being the pioneer of all things chocolate. As one of the earliest-known civilizations in Latin America, the Olmec people of Mexico were the first to figure out exactly how to transform cacao into the beloved chocolate we know and love today. With a past so colorfully painted with chocolate mastery, it's no wonder that the country also has hot chocolate down to a science.
When it comes to Mexican hot chocolate, there are a few factors that make it distinct. Unlike the American rendition of the beloved beverage, Mexican hot chocolate is a bit spicy with notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and cayenne pepper or chile. If you're looking to elevate your next coffee shop drink, consider ordering a Starbucks "secret menu" Mexican Hot Chocolate.
Starbucks doesn't carry any chile or cayenne pepper, but, according to the Starbucks Secret Menu website, asking for a tall Hot Chocolate with soy milk, 1 pump of mocha syrup (add a half pump for each size up), 1 pump of white mocha syrup (same rule applies to the pumps), 2 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup (add 1 extra pump for every size increase), and requesting that cinnamon powder be added to the milk while it's steaming, gives you the closest thing to a Mexican hot chocolate you can come by in the U.S.
Spicing up your Starbucks Mexican Hot Chocolate
For some reason, Starbucks is not very vocal about having sriracha on its menu, but the chain actually does carry the condiment for sandwiches. While sriracha is an Asian sauce that includes vinegar, garlic, and other pungent flavors, it is also typically made with cayenne pepper. In fact, Starbucks notes the inclusion of the spice in its rendition of sriracha, so you can rest assured that strong pepper notes are coming through in the sauce's profiles.
If you're feeling bold, order the Starbucks "secret menu" recipe for Mexican Hot Chocolate, but ask for a packet of sriracha on the side. This way, you can control exactly how much spice you're adding to the drink. Then, add in just a tiny bit of the sauce, stir, and test to see if the spice level is to your liking. The goal here isn't to taste any of the sauce, but just to add small hints of spice as an aftertaste to get a truly authentic Mexican hot chocolate flavor.