8 Store-Bought Apple Juices, Ranked Worst To Best

When you're thirsty and need a sweet pick-me-up, there may be no better option than apple juice. The mildly flavored beverage is sweet and fruity while still delivering that necessary acidity it needs to keep it from being too cloying. But go to the juice aisle at your local grocery store, and you'll be met with an absolute wealth of apple juice options. And since they all look more or less the same and claim to contain "100% juice," you may not know which brands are worth trying and which shouldn't make the cut.

I tasted my way through several different brands of apple juice to deliver the 411 on what to expect when you buy them. Perhaps not surprisingly, a lot of these apple juices taste very, very similar to one another, so with a few exceptions, you may not notice a drastic difference between them. However, if you really want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck the next time you splurge on apple juice, this is a great place to start (and don't forget to check out how you can make store-bought apple juice even more delicious).