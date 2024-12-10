The Apple Variety You're Drinking In Martinelli's Iconic Apple Juice

If you're unfamiliar with the joys of opening up a small, round bottle of Martinelli's Gold Medal Apple Juice, do yourself a favor and seek one out as soon as possible. The delicious juice, which comes both still and sparkling, has been a staple of school lunches and daily indulgences for many thanks to its sweet, tart, and crisp flavor. But what is the secret to this excellent taste? It may very well be thanks to the apple variety used in its making. Martinelli's iconic apple juice utilizes a blend of apple types, but stars the Newtown Pippin apple — and it's a variety that should be on your radar. So, what exactly makes the Newtown Pippin so special?

For starters, it is one of the oldest varieties of apple in America, originating in the United States in the 18th century. It's known for its versatility, and is especially favored for the production of apple-based beverages like cider. Apple juice is no exception. According to the Martinelli's website, its apple juice-making process "begins with a blend of U.S. grown fresh apples of the finest varieties, including the flavorful Newtown Pippin, which helps us achieve the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness with no concentrates or chemical additives." It's no surprise, then, that this variety was a favorite of early notable Americans, including Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.