Your Leftover Turkey Sandwich Needs A Croque Monsieur Twist
That turkey meat sitting in your leftover sandwich has got better places to be, and it's certainly not in the fridge waiting for a less-than-satisfying meal when it can easily be utilized elsewhere. Coming up with new ways to revamp an old dish sounds like such a chore at first, but hey, who says it has to be complicated or over-the-top? The solution can be as simple as a croque monsieur — the classic French sandwich you can put together in the blink of an eye. Only this time, we're ditching the ham, and that leftover turkey is about to have its own moment to shine.
When eating a croque monsieur, the two main things you can always expect are ham and cheese, both of which are drenched in a creamy béchamel sauce. Taking away the ham almost feels ... wrong, but you might change your mind once you taste the complexity that turkey brings. Much like ham, it also has a savory tone, only less assertive and more nuanced thanks to the smoky roasted warmth and the herbs and seasonings' aromatic touch. Laden with big flavors, it can undoubtedly hold its own against the tangy onslaught of the sauce and cheeses. At the same time, it still leaves enough room to complement the remaining elements. Its savory depth highlights the Gruyère cheese's nutty sweetness even further as well as allowing the béchamel sauce to show its full potential.
Give your croque monsieur a fun holiday twist
A turkey croque monsieur already sounds like a treat, but it's even better when you get a few other ingredients involved. With Thanksgiving and the holiday right around the corner, there's probably some cranberry sauce somewhere in your pantry or fridge as well. Accompanied by the turkey, its sweet and savory medley is the perfect festive spin on croque monsieur (or perhaps even a turkey panini). Similarly, a cranberry-apple chutney is also phenomenal for embracing the hearty fall-winter essence. The jam or chutney can be spread straight onto the bread slices before they hit the grill or layered over the meat and cheese for a seamless melt-together.
If sweetness isn't really what you're after, perhaps leftover turkey gravy or drippings might be a better fit. Just mix a little bit right into the white sauce, or even a gravy cube will do the trick. Not only does it significantly enhance the thickness of the sauce, but its intense flavor is also quite a treat for the taste buds. Layers upon layers of tangy and savory richness come together like a dream, wrapping each bite in pure decadence.
Don't be afraid to play around with the herbs and spices either. Add a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon to build warmth or a bit of sage for peppery pops of flavor. Unconventional as they may be for a regular croque monsieur, they're sure to fit right in with the turkey.