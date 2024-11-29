Your Leftover Turkey Sandwich Needs A Croque Monsieur Twist

That turkey meat sitting in your leftover sandwich has got better places to be, and it's certainly not in the fridge waiting for a less-than-satisfying meal when it can easily be utilized elsewhere. Coming up with new ways to revamp an old dish sounds like such a chore at first, but hey, who says it has to be complicated or over-the-top? The solution can be as simple as a croque monsieur — the classic French sandwich you can put together in the blink of an eye. Only this time, we're ditching the ham, and that leftover turkey is about to have its own moment to shine.

When eating a croque monsieur, the two main things you can always expect are ham and cheese, both of which are drenched in a creamy béchamel sauce. Taking away the ham almost feels ... wrong, but you might change your mind once you taste the complexity that turkey brings. Much like ham, it also has a savory tone, only less assertive and more nuanced thanks to the smoky roasted warmth and the herbs and seasonings' aromatic touch. Laden with big flavors, it can undoubtedly hold its own against the tangy onslaught of the sauce and cheeses. At the same time, it still leaves enough room to complement the remaining elements. Its savory depth highlights the Gruyère cheese's nutty sweetness even further as well as allowing the béchamel sauce to show its full potential.

