Minute Maid Is Launching A Spiked Line Of Wine Cocktails In 2024

The huge rise in popularity of hard seltzers over the past five years has sent beverage companies on a sprint to discover the next big thing, and Minute Maid is joining the party in 2024 with their new lineup of flavored wine cocktails called Minute Maid Spiked, as reported by Just Drinks. Coca-Cola subsidiary Minute Maid is coming out with three flavors: Pina Colada, Lime Margarita, and Strawberry Daiquiri. They'll be sold in 1.5-liter bottles nationwide starting sometime in the first half of 2024 but single-serve options (likely, cans) are said to be in the works.

If you're scratching your head wondering what a Lime Margarita flavored wine cocktail is, you're not alone. Unfortunately, the contents of the drink are a company secret and will remain so. However, Coca-Cola is taking its venture into alcoholic beverages seriously, so you can expect something delicious. All flavors of Minute Maid Spiked come in at 13.9% ABV, which is comparable to a bottle of wine.