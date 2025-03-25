Here's What 'From Concentrate' Really Means For Your Store-Bought Juice

Those who have frequented the juice section have likely noticed all kinds of labels, including everything from "100% natural" to "from concentrate." A storebought juice made from 100% natural juice is self-explanatory in that it's juice squeezed directly from the fruit it comes from with no additions such as colorings or preservatives. But is juice made from concentrate real juice, too? The short answer is yes, but it requires some explanation.

"From concentrate" means juice that has had water removed for the purposes of vacuum sealing. Natural fruit juice is made up of nearly 90% water, so separating water from juice produces a syrupy substance that is vacuum-sealed and canned. When the syrup is reconstituted with water, it turns back into juice.

"From concentrate" storebought juices come in several forms. One of the most common is juice made from 100% fruit concentrate — meaning it's made from just fruit with most of the nutrients one would find in natural juice. Another form is drinks like fruit punch or fruit cocktail, which typically add sweeteners for better taste and are made from juice blends. The other common find at stores is concentrate powder, which can be added to water and other liquids.