How Starbucks Makes Its Hot Chocolate
The Mayans are believed to have invented an early version of hot chocolate in around 500 B.C.E., and the world has been the better for it ever since. Like comfort food in a cup, hot chocolate is the ultimate pick-me-up, full of sweet nostalgia that warms you to the bone. And while some may consider it a seasonal sip, you can pick one up from your local Starbucks year-round.
Indeed, hot chocolate is among the most popular Starbucks drinks, as the chain's version is known for its distinct and somewhat unique flavor. Unlike the overly fudge-like or powdery textures you'll find at other coffee shops, such as Dunkin', Starbucks hot chocolate is marked by its milky creaminess. And rather than being super sweet, it actually has a bittersweet flavor that nods to the taste of dark chocolate. Naturally, that leads some folks to wonder how, exactly, the drink is made.
Luckily, a number of Starbucks's own baristas have let the internet in on the "secret" recipe that's actually far less complicated than one would imagine. Basically, Starbucks's hot chocolate is created with a base of its signature mocha sauce (the same one used for drizzles) and steamed milk. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and yet another pump of mocha. Per the Starbucks app, 2% milk comes standard, but customers can request the steamed milk of their choice, from oat milk to almond milk to heavy cream.
The many variations of Starbucks hot chocolate
A number of Starbucks employees have confirmed this process on social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok. You can even see it for yourself in a video shared by barista Josiah Varghese (@itsjoboi), who answered the call from one of his followers to share the recipe behind the signature hot chocolate. And though that video was received more than 1,300 likes, that pales in comparison to some of the more viral variations of the drink.
The same TikTok creator garnered over 12,000 likes (and hundreds of thousands of views) when he posted his own twist on the sip, dubbed the Velvet Hot Chocolate. For this version, he swaps out the mocha syrup for java chips and adds multiple pumps of vanilla flavoring. To top it all off, he uses whipped cream and a sprinkling of chocolate curls.
What you may not know is that vanilla used to be a standard addition to the chain's hot chocolate. Per one Reddit post, Starbucks changed the recipe back in 2020, but some baristas still suggest adding it to your order if you're looking for a touch more sweetness. As u/owllover0626 wrote in a recent thread, "The hot chocolate previously included vanilla syrup as well, and I personally feel that the vanilla helps cut the bitterness of the mocha sauce." Of course, you can also add customizations like hazelnut or caramel drizzle, as well as take advantage of seasonal flavor offerings like peppermint syrup.