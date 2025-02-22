How Starbucks Makes Its Hot Chocolate

The Mayans are believed to have invented an early version of hot chocolate in around 500 B.C.E., and the world has been the better for it ever since. Like comfort food in a cup, hot chocolate is the ultimate pick-me-up, full of sweet nostalgia that warms you to the bone. And while some may consider it a seasonal sip, you can pick one up from your local Starbucks year-round.

Indeed, hot chocolate is among the most popular Starbucks drinks, as the chain's version is known for its distinct and somewhat unique flavor. Unlike the overly fudge-like or powdery textures you'll find at other coffee shops, such as Dunkin', Starbucks hot chocolate is marked by its milky creaminess. And rather than being super sweet, it actually has a bittersweet flavor that nods to the taste of dark chocolate. Naturally, that leads some folks to wonder how, exactly, the drink is made.

Luckily, a number of Starbucks's own baristas have let the internet in on the "secret" recipe that's actually far less complicated than one would imagine. Basically, Starbucks's hot chocolate is created with a base of its signature mocha sauce (the same one used for drizzles) and steamed milk. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and yet another pump of mocha. Per the Starbucks app, 2% milk comes standard, but customers can request the steamed milk of their choice, from oat milk to almond milk to heavy cream.

