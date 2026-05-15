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This chipotle turkey chili recipe may seem like a bizarre combination of ingredients at first glance, but all the ingredients really do come together to create an impossibly flavorful, smoky, and magical chili. This unconventional, Southwest cuisine-inspired turkey chili has plenty of nuanced flavors, courtesy of its unusual ingredients, but the end results feels like a hug from a worn vintage cookbook.

As the food blogger behind Thermocookery, I feel like I've cracked the code on making flavorful, filling, comforting chili. Turkey chili often gets an unfair reputation for being bland, but this recipe proves that the right combination of heat and spices fixes that potential issue entirely. In this recipe, we borrow a flavoring technique of Mexican mole: layer enough contrasting flavors and add enough cocoa, and the resulting dish stops tasting like individual components and starts tasting cohesive and unified.

This recipe turns to unsulfured molasses and cocoa powder for color, depth, and richness. Molasses adds a dark, bitter sweetness that helps keep the chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, jalapeños, and Cajun seasoning in check. Cocoa adds color and earthiness, while the beer adds a sour note and a malted background. The end result is a turkey chili that tastes like it took all day to cook, even though it only simmered for an hour.