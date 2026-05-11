Southwest Avocado Salad Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you someone who loves salads but can never quite feel full off of a bowlful of leafy greens? There are plenty of ingredients you can use to make salads more filling, and one of them is avocado. A small amount of avocado is often used as a garnish on dishes like salads, soups, and grain bowls, and sometimes avocado is blended up to make a dressing creamy. However, avocado can be the main ingredient in a rich and colorful salad that's filling to boot.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Southwest-style avocado salad featuring avocados, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, corn, and cilantro. The dressing, besides olive oil, contains lime juice, garlic, and taco seasoning to flavor the salad, and you can choose to add honey as well for a slightly sweet finish. This salad is colorful, chockfull of fiber and beneficial vitamins and nutrients, and won't leave you hungry right after you eat it. It's easy to make too, so you can enjoy it right away.

Choose firm-ripe avocados for the salad. That means they're ripe but still hold their shape. Extra ripe avocados are delicious and perfect for guacamole or creamy dressings when you want the avocado to fall apart, but you want the avocado cubes to hold their shape here. This salad is so fresh and delicious (and so easy to make) that it just may become a new staple for an impressive, quick, and healthy meal.