Give Store-Bought Vinaigrette A Deliciously Creamy Twist With One Fruit

Without dressing, a salad would be just a bowl of dry vegetables. Dressings run the gamut of flavor profiles and consistencies that take salads in countless directions. You don't even have to make them from scratch thanks to a wealth of store-bought salad dressings. Still, there are plenty of ways to upgrade these dressings with simple additions. For store-bought vinaigrette, avocados are the fruit that will give them a luxuriously creamy twist.

A crop that originated in Mexico, avocados have been a global wonder food that practically every cuisine has adopted, from sushi to avocado toast. Its buttery, silky consistency and versatile flavor makes avocado the perfect textural agent. Avocados are also a healthy and cholesterol-free fat, making them a great alternative to mayo or heavy cream. Avocados also act as a vegan-friendly way to add richness to vinaigrettes. Plus, the vinegar or citrus juice in the vinaigrette will prevent the avocado from browning, helping to transform your vinaigrette into an aesthetically pleasing bright green emulsion.

Since mild-tasting avocados won't have much affect on the flavor of the dressing in question, you can add them into any mild or zesty bottle you have on hand. All it takes is a ripe avocado to give your next dressing a velvety edge. Simply add it into a food processor with some store-bought vinaigrette, blitzing until the fruit has completely emulsified. You can also use an immersion hand blender to get the job done.