15 Ingredients To Upgrade Vinaigrette Dressing

No salad is complete without a flavorful dressing, but you don't always have to go down the rich and creamy route. Adding a vinaigrette to your vibrant bowl is the perfect way to keep things light and fresh, whilst ensuring every element of the salad gets coated in delightful tangy flavor.

In its basic form, a vinaigrette is a type of dressing that combines oil and vinegar, usually in a ratio of around three to one. The exact varieties you use are down to you, but olive oil, canola oil, balsamic vinegar, and apple cider vinegar are popular choices. With these two ingredients as a base, the dressing can then be customized with additional ingredients, perhaps to add sweetness, sharpness, or aromatic flavor. And, there is a wider range of options to consider than you might think.

If you've been whipping up the same old dressings for your homemade salads, it might be time to switch things up and explore some new combinations. With the right add-ins, you can take a basic vinaigrette to new levels of deliciousness and completely transform the overall flavor of your meal. So, let's take a look at some of the very best ingredients for jazzing up your next tangy mix-up.