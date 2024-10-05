16 Ways To Transform Store-Bought Salad Dressing

From ranch to Italian, it's safe to say there are loads of store-bought salad dressings to choose from. But what happens when you want to switch things up? We have plenty of tantalizing ways to transform store-bought salad dressing so it feels fun and fresh. Whether you have a bland dressing that needs help in the flavor department or needs help with its texture, you'll find a few methods to change it for the better. A lot of these tips can be used for any dressing you might have on hand, but we'll specify if something works with a particular type.

These ideas are great no matter if you have a full bottle, half, or the last remnants of one. You can always adjust based on how much of the condiment you plan to use or what you're using it for. The convenience of store-bought dressing boils down to the ingredients and steps saved compared to making it from scratch, so we thought it was important that these suggestions to liven it up don't require much additional effort. You won't need expensive equipment, techniques, or ingredients (although you're certainly welcome to use them). Many of these ideas work with items you already have in the pantry or fridge. You'll find that you can use the spiced-up sauce for just about anything.