Hazelnut Oil Gives Your Salad Dressings A Delicate Nutty Flavor
A satisfying salad can be quickly put together using only a few basic ingredients: Fresh vegetables, your choice of protein, a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkling of seasoning and salts, and an easy drizzle of olive oil. As good as this is, we all appreciate an upgrade to the standard formula every now and then. With a quick swap, your go-to dish can experience revival, and you'll have options on days you can't seem to summon culinary creativity. Changing up the finishing oil you use to dress a standard bowl of greens is an easy way to bring new flavors into your dishes, and you don't need much to make an impact.
If you're a fan of earthy, nutty flavors, hazelnut oil can be the unexpected addition your salad recipes deserve. When making salad dressings from scratch, replace your usual olive oil or other oil of choice with hazelnut oil and get to mixing the ingredients. Even a basic vinaigrette recipe can be elevated by the inclusion of hazelnut oil to add gentle nuttiness to a side salad. And if you're a fan of pasta salads tossed with fresh homemade pesto, sneaking a dash or two of hazelnut oil into the mixture of basil, parmesan, pine nuts, and garlic can bring an added earthy nuance to your meal.
A touch of elegance with minimal effort
Should you not have the time to mix up a herby vinaigrette and want to get eating quickly, you can simply drizzle a quick ribbon of hazelnut oil on top of your plated bed of herby tabouli or heirloom tomato panzanella. If you find that the smell of hazelnut is a bit too powerful compared to your other salad ingredients, you can mute the intensity by combining hazelnut oil with another kind of oil and create your optimal dressing blend and level of nuttiness.
To step on the pedal and double down on the buttery, luxurious flavor of hazelnuts, however, garnish your salads with hazelnuts toasted in the oven. The combination of roasted crunch with the smooth, indulgent flavor of the oil will turn even a simple apple harvest salad into a gourmet-like experience. And if you're looking for more salad inspiration for hazelnut oil, have a browse of our 40 best salad recipes for more pairing ideas. However you choose to invite hazelnut oil to your meals, the ingredient is a versatile one to keep stocked in your kitchen. The decadent-tasting oil can be drizzled onto pieces of avocado toast and be used to crown plates of grilled fish before dishes are carried to the table, adding a touch of elegance to your dining experience.