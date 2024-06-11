Hazelnut Oil Gives Your Salad Dressings A Delicate Nutty Flavor

A satisfying salad can be quickly put together using only a few basic ingredients: Fresh vegetables, your choice of protein, a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkling of seasoning and salts, and an easy drizzle of olive oil. As good as this is, we all appreciate an upgrade to the standard formula every now and then. With a quick swap, your go-to dish can experience revival, and you'll have options on days you can't seem to summon culinary creativity. Changing up the finishing oil you use to dress a standard bowl of greens is an easy way to bring new flavors into your dishes, and you don't need much to make an impact.

If you're a fan of earthy, nutty flavors, hazelnut oil can be the unexpected addition your salad recipes deserve. When making salad dressings from scratch, replace your usual olive oil or other oil of choice with hazelnut oil and get to mixing the ingredients. Even a basic vinaigrette recipe can be elevated by the inclusion of hazelnut oil to add gentle nuttiness to a side salad. And if you're a fan of pasta salads tossed with fresh homemade pesto, sneaking a dash or two of hazelnut oil into the mixture of basil, parmesan, pine nuts, and garlic can bring an added earthy nuance to your meal.