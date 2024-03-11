Add Toasted Hazelnuts To Pasta For An Elevated Weeknight Dinner

Pasta makes for the perfect dinner any night, but especially on those busy nights when you can't be bothered to cook but want something satisfying and comforting in your stomach. Just because this meal is convenient doesn't mean it can't be fancy, though. There are many ways to enhance a simple pasta in order to transform it into something spectacular, including something as simple as adding a unique garnish. That is why we recommend adding toasted hazelnuts to your next pasta dish.

Hazelnuts are known for their rich, earthy flavor and their buttery, crunchy texture. When toasted, these traits only get that much better, with their flavor becoming slightly sweeter and their texture becoming even more snappy, along with the nut taking on a golden hue and giving off a mouth-watering aroma. These features complement many pasta dishes by adding contrast to the chewy noodles and giving the meal's taste added complexity. Toasted hazelnuts are primarily seen in sweeter, more indulgent pasta, such as in Tasting Table's recipe for hazelnut cream pasta from Miriam Hahn. However, they can also be found in savory pasta that features ingredients like brown butter, where the hazelnuts mirror the existing rich flavor.