Too Much Vinegar In Your Salad Dressing? Fix It With One Sweet Addition

It's always best to make your own salad dressing from scratch when possible so that you have full control over the flavors and don't have to consume the preservatives found in many store-bought dressings and vinaigrettes. There is a core set of ingredients that you need to make salad dressings and vinaigrettes, including a fat such as olive oil, but if you find yours to have too much vinegar, add a touch of sweetness with sugar or any type of sweetener.

Vinegar is an essential component to many salad dressings because it provides acidity to balance the creamy, salty, and sweet components in the recipe. However, too much vinegar leads to an extremely acidic dressing, which is a bit of a problem even for those who appreciate a tangy dressing. The addition of a sugary ingredient obviously won't get rid of the vinegar in the bottle or bowl, but the sweetness melds with the vinegar for balanced flavors, similar to how sugar tempers acidic tomatoes in pasta sauces.