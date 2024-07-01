The Store-Bought Caesar Salad Dressing You Should Leave Off Your Shopping List

Store-bought Caesar salad dressings are ideal when you don't want to make your own, but that only checks out if you pick the right brand. With numerous options now perched on grocery shelves, you may be lucky to land the perfect one and even more so to avoid a terrible pick. We sampled store-bought Caesar salad dressings, and one in particular isn't worth the ink on your shopping list: Wish-Bone's creamy Caesar salad dressing.

Wish-Bone's Caesar dressing won't make you want to spit it out immediately, but neither will it make you want to savor it for long. It's a middle-of-the-road, uninspiring dressing that tastes cheap — the opposite of what you want in a Caesar salad dressing. Although it's simple, Caesar salad dressing carries a distinct flavor. It's a blend of intense aromas that animate otherwise plain greens. But Wish-Bone Caesar dressing's monotone, mayo-deficient essence won't do much for your lettuce except smudge it with lackluster taste.

Even then, you'll be lucky to get this dressing spread evenly across your salad. Its globby texture makes it stubborn when coating your leafy greens, abandoning the sense of what a typical Caesar dressing ought to do. But, say you manage to get a few smears here and there on your romaine leaves, don't get too excited about this hard-won victory. Once you've eaten it, Wish-Bone Caesar salad dressing leaves a chemical-ish, unpleasant aftertaste on your palate as a reward.