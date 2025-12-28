10 Additions That Make Salads Way More Filling

Salads are such a popular dish that we can expect them at virtually any eatery we visit. They're also easy to whip up at home and offer some greens to go with meals. But if you're planning to eat salad as a standalone meal or a hearty side dish, you might want to consider bulking it up and making it more filling. We've rounded up some tasty ways to give salad more oomph, bolster its flavors, texture, and color, and, of course, make it more hearty so we feel full by the end of it.

The great thing is that a lot of the following additions can be mixed and matched to achieve unique and fun flavor profiles. Salads don't just have to feature bland, limp, and waterlogged pieces of lettuce; there are so many ways to approach them and make them scrumptious and satiating. After trying some of them, you may never look at salad the same way again.