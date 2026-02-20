Cheesy Garlic Dinner Rolls Recipe

These cheesy garlic dinner rolls prove that great homemade bread doesn't need to be complicated to be delicious. The perfect rolls require just a bit of time, patience, and some simple ingredients to look — and taste — stunning.

According to developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, our cheesy garlic dinner rolls start with a brioche-like yeasted dough. The main difference between this and a traditional brioche recipe is that we use bread flour, which contains more gluten content. This creates a sturdier crumb that will hold up better to the added cheese and garlic, giving you rolls with real texture and a satisfying chew.

The key to getting the flavor of these buns just right is to use a combination of fresh and dried garlic in the dough, topping, and accompanying compound butter, as well as generous amounts of butter and Parmesan cheese. The result is a savory bun that goes well with soup, a holiday meal, or as a great afternoon treat just dipped into warmed-up butter.