Transform Bread Rolls Into Elegant Leaves With This Dough Technique

My attempt at this technique reminded me not all social media trends translate smoothly into real life. The hack did not give a dough recipe, so I used my own pandan milk bread dough recipe (for the greenness and flavor), which, after its first rise, turned out to be too puffy and thick for this process despite all my rolling. My result was a distorted and bloated dough, straying too far from an elegant leaf. Some said my creation looked like "Baby Yoda" or, at best, a bad-looking Christmas tree. My experience highlighted the likelihood that a flatter or drier bread dough, or perhaps a more pliable dough like puff pastry or cookie dough, might be more suitable for this leaf-shaping technique.

The final look of the leaf-shaped bread post-baking remains an enigma. The tutorial video did not show the result, and, accepting my failed attempt, I reshaped my deformed dough into regular buns. This begs the question, would the bread dough have maintained its leaf shape during and post-baking, similar to how shaped and braided challah bread retains its form?

There's certainly a knack to this fun leaf-shaped bread technique, and with the lessons I've learned from my pitfalls, the path is now paved for you to explore. While the pandan milk bread dough's rise and fluffiness posed challenges, there's potential for success with other types of bread dough, like challah bread. Bakers interested in this technique may want to experiment with different dough types.