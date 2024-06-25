Unsulphured Vs Sulphured Molasses: What's The Difference?

Sometimes, even the most essential pantry staples can take on complex forms. Consider sugar: as a sweet, ubiquitous condiment, it seems relatively straightforward in theory. Yet there are well over a dozen sugar types, which vary in both flavor and consistency. And when it comes to your liquid sweet needs, there's the dependable brown and sticky molasses.

It's the caramel-tinged flavor that's so common in southern and Caribbean cooking, used in everything from barbecue sauce to baked goods and even a plate of beans. Even the vast majority of rums are made from the product, employing this sugary byproduct to kickstart fermentation.

It's a clever use for what started as a leftover. After all, the sticky stuff is the remnant when raw sugar cane or sugar beet juice is boiled down to form crystallized sugar. Nowadays, the product is well established, with three different types of molasses that range in flavor and color. And you may have noticed another distinction: unsulphured versus sulphured. It's a slight deviation in processing, with the sulphur added to the young sugar cane for preservation. Yet the addition results in a flavor that's very palpably different.