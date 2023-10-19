The Importance Of Sulfur Dioxide As An Ingredient In Wine

Wine at its core is really just one ingredient: grapes. The ancient ways of making wine consisted of not much more than crushed grapes left to ferment in their juices and turn into alcohol. Over time, the process became more refined and technical, especially as the industry went from local to global. Because of the sheer amount of wine produced in a given year, there are many more ingredients that go into a bottle. There are the usual grapes, sugars, and yeast, but the addition of sulfur dioxide can be seen as something of a game changer.

Sulfur dioxide is an important ingredient in winemaking as it serves as the primary preservative used throughout the industry. Its purpose is to provide additional antimicrobials and antioxidants, which help stave off oxidation and spoilage for as long as possible. Though sulfites do naturally occur during fermentation, the addition of sulfur dioxide adds an extra layer of protection to ensure a good shelf life for the wine.

Though highly common, there are several organic growers and producers that make wine without any additional sulfur dioxide. Since it does bring about a chemical change to a wine, something like a Cabernet Franc will taste quite different depending on whether sulfur dioxide has been added or omitted. Regardless, the fact is that sulfur dioxide is present in nearly all commercial wine and remains a vitally important ingredient for its preservation.