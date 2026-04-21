31 Side Dish Recipes That Go Perfectly With Salmon
Salmon is a versatile pick for weeknight dinners and special occasions alike. It pairs beautifully with a wide range of sauces and seasonings, whether you prefer something spicy, zesty, or creamy. It's well suited to a variety of cooking methods too, including pan-frying, grilling, roasting, and poaching.
However, one of the most important factors when whipping up a salmon dish is your choice of sides. The right accompaniments can completely transform your meal, whether it's by boosting the comfort factor, enhancing the richness, or adding a dose of color and freshness. Unsurprisingly, some sides pair especially well with this tender, flaky fish.
Salmon fits right in alongside everything from fluffy potatoes and cheesy casseroles to vibrant salads and crisp salsas. Naturally sweet, earthy green veggies work particularly well, as do hearty grains and bright, citrus-forward dishes. If you're still unsure where to start, we've got you covered, with this hand-picked selection of the very best salmon pairings. No matter your mood, taste preferences, or dietary requirements, these sides will help you turn a simple salmon fillet into a delicious, well-rounded meal.
Fresh Green Bean Almondine
For an elegant and nutritious addition to your salmon dinner, whip up this nutty green bean almondine. It takes just 15 minutes to prepare, and packs plenty of texture and visual appeal. The blanched beans get sauteed in a rich and zesty blend of butter and lemon juice, before they're garnished with toasted almonds and shaved Parmesan. The tender-crisp beans and crunchy nuts complement the flaky salmon, while the cheese and citrus notes offer the perfect balance of richness and freshness, helping you craft a deliciously balanced plate.
Recipe: Fresh Green Bean Almondine
Lemony Roasted Potatoes
These golden, crispy-edged potatoes make an undeniably satisfying accompaniment to salmon. Roasted until soft and fluffy on the inside, the wedges soak up a fragrant blend of olive oil, garlic, herbs, and warming spices. Lemon zest and juice add a bright, citrusy lift that pairs particularly well with the fish, while a generous coating of butter before roasting ensures a wonderfully rich finish. To further enhance their texture, we also give the wedges a quick blast under the broiler, yielding the ultimate comforting crunch.
Recipe: Lemony Roasted Potatoes
Lemon Garlic Green Beans
If you're looking for a light salmon pairing that's still big on flavor, these delightfully aromatic green beans are a top pick. To lock in that all-important color and crunch, we first briefly blanch the beans, then saute them with butter and garlic to amp up the richness and savory depth. A splash of lemon juice adds just the right amount of acidity, enhancing the natural sweetness of the veggies and buttery taste of the fish. Try serving them with extra lemon wedges for an added burst of freshness.
Recipe: Lemon Garlic Green Beans
Roasted Eggplant And Lentil Salad
Hearty yet wholesome, this roasted eggplant and lentil salad is a fitting match for freshly cooked salmon. There's plenty of satisfying textural contrast here, with caramelized eggplants, creamy feta cheese, tender lentils, and juicy tomatoes all balancing each other brilliantly. We toss everything with peppery arugula and a tangy lemon-Dijon dressing to inject a touch of brightness, creating a nutritious side that's sure to help your salmon shine.
Citrusy Arugula Salad
Who says salad has to be boring? This refreshing, citrusy creation is anything but, and it only requires ten minutes of prep time. It features peppery arugula, tart red onion, creamy avocado, and juicy mandarin slices, all tossed with a classic lemon-Dijon vinaigrette for the perfect tangy-sweet finish. Fresh chives give the mixture an aromatic edge, while sunflower seeds add crunch, making every bite interesting. Serve this with salmon, and you'll have a light, flavorful meal that's perfect for warm summer evenings.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Offering a moreish medley of smoky, savory, and subtly sweet flavors, these bacon-wrapped green beans are a sophisticated twist on your average side of greens. Each bundle pairs blanched beans with strips of bacon, and each piece is baked until the beans become tender and the meat turns crisp and golden. A final sprinkle of brown sugar and garlic powder amplifies those contrasting flavors and adds an extra dose of indulgence, resulting in a dish that's equally fit for special occasions and quick weeknight dinners.
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Roasted Garlic Spinach Mashed Potatoes
Give classic mashed potatoes a colorful upgrade with the addition of baby spinach and aromatic garlic. This is the ultimate comforting pairing for salmon, and it feels a bit more special than your everyday mash. Potatoes are enhanced with butter, sour cream, and a splash of vegetable broth, while roasted garlic brings a mellow sweetness that melts seamlessly into the mixture. Wilted spinach is blended into the vibrant puree, successfully preserving the texture and introducing a touch of earthiness.
Green Bean Potato Salad
Hearty and refreshing in equal measure, this potato salad ditches the usual creamy dressing, swapping it with a tangy, olive oil-based honey mustard mixture, and adding a pop of green in the form of sliced green beans. Boiled until just soft, the beans retain a pleasant bite that, together with the crispy dried onion topping, complements the tender spuds incredibly well. Serve this salad warm along with salmon, and you've got a comforting meal that really makes the most of fresh, wholesome ingredients.
Recipe: Green Bean Potato Salad
Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
You can't go wrong with a well-seasoned medley of roasted vegetables, and this recipe provides all the warmth and color you'd expect. It has bite-sized chunks of red and golden beets, sweet potatoes, and carrots, which are all tossed with a simple garlic-herb seasoning. Once baked, the veggies come out perfectly tender in the middle and feature a caramelized exterior that's ready for adorning with a sprinkling of fresh herbs. Adding plenty of sustenance to your salmon plate, this rustic side also tastes great alongside fresh, lightly dressed salads and steamed greens.
Recipe: Herbed Roasted Root Vegetables
Easy Mango Salsa
Mango is a surprisingly delicious partner for salmon, providing natural sweetness that complements its savory flavor profile. In this easy salsa, we combine juicy chunks of ripe fruit with finely chopped red onion, cherry tomatoes, and mild red chili to impart a subtle hit of heat. A squeeze of lime juice brightens everything up, and cilantro's punchy, herbaceous note continues the Mexican-inspired theme. Try spooning the finished salsa over salmon tacos or grilled fillets for a light, summery bite.
Recipe: Easy Mango Salsa
Super Green Grain Salad
This gloriously green salad is a real showstopper, and it's packed with nourishing ingredients. The base of tender kale and crisp romaine lettuce is made infinitely heartier with the addition of jade rice, protein-rich edamame, and creamy avocado. For texture, we throw in crunchy pumpkin seeds and crisp cucumbers. A generous mix of fresh herbs adds brightness throughout, while a citrusy tahini dressing boosts the richness. Despite feeling like a complete meal, this salad's delicious blend of freshness and substance makes it an ideal match for salmon.
Recipe: Super Green Grain Salad
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus With Parmesan
Tender asparagus spears get an elegant makeover in this easy 20-minute recipe. We wrap each stalk in delicate slices of prosciutto, which crisp up beautifully in the oven, adding a slight salty bite that nicely contrasts the vegetables' natural earthy sweetness. Sprinkled with Parmesan, each portion develops a crisp, cheesy coating as it roasts, turning the basic greens into something far more indulgent. This one will certainly bring a touch of sophistication to your salmon dinner.
Best Broccoli Salad
There's nothing wrong with a side of steamed broccoli, but this creamy salad is a more fun way to prepare these mild, earthy greens. Here, we leave the broccoli florets raw for maximum crunch. The veg is coated in a silky dressing of Greek yogurt, honey, and vinegar, and it gets paired with a variety of flavorful mix-ins. Turkey bacon and dried cranberries bring pops of saltiness and sweetness, while sunflower seeds continue the crunchy theme, creating a shareable, crowd-pleasing side dish that'll elevate the salmon without overshadowing it.
Recipe: Best Broccoli Salad
Creamy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
For a classic, comforting approach, pair your salmon with a side of creamy mashed potatoes. This convenient recipe makes use of the Instant Pot, which speeds up the cooking process and leaves the potatoes perfectly tender and fluffy. To really take the spuds to the next level, we build savory depth with a splash of vegetable broth and a sprinkling of Parmesan, and create a luscious texture with sour cream, butter, and mayonnaise. Mashed to silky-smooth perfection and sprinkled with chives, this dish is a reliable pick for any occasion.
Spring Harvest Farro Salad
Bringing all the fresh, springtime vibes, this farro salad is another excellent choice for transforming salmon into a well-rounded meal. Nutty pearled farro offers an irresistible chewy bite that makes a satisfying match for the flaky fish. Combining the grains with peppery arugula, sweet dried cranberries, and creamy feta creates a balanced blend of flavors and textures, while the honey-Dijon dressing brings a welcomed dose of acidity and sweetness. Topped with lightly charred spears of asparagus, the assembled salad is nothing short of a showstopper.
Recipe: Spring Harvest Farro Salad
Easy Fondant Potatoes
Despite their impressive presentation, these fondant potatoes are far less fussy than you'd imagine. You'll simply slice the peeled potatoes to create that signature flat-bottomed shape, and pan-sear them to build a deep, caramelized crust. Basted with an aromatic garlic-herb butter and slow-baked with a generous glug of chicken broth, the spuds come out with melt-in-the-mouth middles and golden exteriors, boasting a restaurant-worthy presentation and the rich, savory flavor to match.
Recipe: Easy Fondant Potatoes
Pan-Fried Lemon Asparagus Fritters
Fritters make a unique alternative to traditional rice- or potato-based sides, and this lemon asparagus version tastes especially great with salmon. To keep the spears crisp and vibrant, we blanch them briefly, dice them, and then fold them into a light panko batter that's enriched with sour cream and fresh herbs. The dish gets its warmth from cumin and cayenne pepper and attains the zestiness from lemons, giving each crispy, pan-fried patty a lively edge that feels both fresh and comforting.
Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa
This corn salsa brings together charred, sweet, and citrusy elements in the most delicious way, serving as a sunny accompaniment to grilled, baked, or pan-fried salmon. The gentle smokiness comes from roasted poblano peppers, while the sweet corn kernels keep the texture juicy and bright, giving every spoonful a mouth-watering crunch. For heat and sharpness, we throw in diced jalapeños and red onion and lift the mixture with a punchy medley of fresh citrus juice and chopped cilantro. Try spooning the salsa directly over the fish for an eye-catching presentation.
Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa
Mustard Green Salad
It might look simple, but this mustard green salad packs an impressive blend of flavors and textures. The greens are massaged with salt and lemon to mellow their peppery bite, and they are then paired with crisp green apple for a hint of sweetness. Fresh dill adds an herbaceous twist, and the tangy maple-mustard dressing ties everything together. It's a dish that's bold yet refreshing and does an excellent job of cutting through salmon's rich profile.
Recipe: Mustard Green Salad
Broccoli Au Gratin
Potatoes aren't the only vegetable that shines in a cheesy, crispy gratin. Tender broccoli florets are the stars of this dish, giving the classic side a fresh, green twist. Steamed, enriched with garlic butter, and smothered in a rich, three-cheese sauce, the broccoli transforms into a luxurious bake with heaps of savory depth. The buttery breadcrumb topping becomes crisp and golden in the oven, contrasting the creamy interior beautifully and increasing the indulgence. This one will feel right at home alongside salmon dishes flavored with citrus, garlic, or chili.
Recipe: Broccoli Au Gratin
Garden Fresh Asparagus And Broad Bean Risotto
A creamy risotto is a worthy standalone meal, but this gorgeous green creation feels like it was made to be partnered with a juicy pan-seared salmon fillet. It boasts a silky texture, while the al dente grains are enhanced by a splash of white wine and a bright basil and asparagus puree. Tender broad beans boost the protein content and impart subtle sweetness, while lemon zest livens things up. Topped with delicate asparagus tips and a sprinkle of Parmesan, this dish is oozing with finesse.
Perfect Steamed Asparagus
Sometimes, the simplest sides are the most effective, and this recipe's ten-minute prep makes it an even more tempting pick. Asparagus has long been a go-to pairing for salmon, and in this version the beloved spring vegetable is cooked to perfection. You'll steam the spears until tender, then toss them with lemon zest, juice, and olive oil to create a light, elegant side that provides a delightfully refreshing contrast to the succulent fish.
Recipe: Perfect Steamed Asparagus
Broccoli Steaks With Romesco
Humble broccoli heads are turned into something far more impressive in this classy side dish. Sliced into thick steaks, the broccoli is roasted until tender and lightly charred, building plenty of caramelized depth. But what really sets this dish apart is the romesco sauce — a bold blend of roasted red peppers, tomatoes, almonds, garlic, and spices. It makes an exceptional base for broccoli, bringing richness, nuttiness, and smokiness, while providing a gorgeous pop of color that would look stunning alongside salmon.
Recipe: Broccoli Steaks With Romesco
Roasted Veggie Pesto Quinoa Salad
Enhanced with rich, herbaceous flavors of a homemade basil pesto, this warm quinoa salad is everything you could want in a side dish. It's a wholesome mixture of colors and textures, crafted with a base of fluffy quinoa that comes packed with a variety of tender roasted veggies. Chickpeas add a subtle earthiness, while a final scattering of chopped basil and pine nuts adds some welcomed freshness. Top a generous portion with a baked salmon fillet, and you've got a dish that's sure to leave you feeling nourished.
Refreshing Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Tangy and spicy flavors take center stage in this irresistibly crunchy cucumber salad. It starts with crisp cucumber slices and shredded cabbage to create a refreshing base for the array of savory flavor boosters. Garlic, ginger, and green onions layer in aromatic depth, and togarashi delivers a moreish hit of warmth. Rice vinegar and sugar help to create that lightly pickled, kimchi-like quality, and after spending some time in the fridge, the flavors meld together beautifully. Try adding it to a salmon poke bowl or spoon it over salmon tacos.
Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Kimchi Salad
Cucumber Avocado Salsa
A zesty salsa can work wonders on a salmon dish, serving as a vibrant balancer for its robust, savory profile. And, this one can be whipped up in mere minutes. It calls for sunny corn kernels, crunchy cucumbers, and creamy avocado, with red onions adding a hint of sharpness. Brightened with lime and cilantro, and deepened with grated garlic, the salsa is a light, aromatic pick that'll fit right into a Mexican-inspired spread.
Recipe: Cucumber Avocado Salsa
Lemon Rice Pilaf
A side of plain rice can feel a little lackluster, but luckily, those fluffy grains are super easy to jazz up. This pilaf sees basmati rice gently simmered with vegetable broth, warming spices, and a medley of herbs and aromatics, allowing it to absorb all those delicious savory flavors. It's a simple one-pot recipe that's loaded with zingy citrus notes and herbal freshness, making it a wonderfully uplifting accompaniment to salmon.
Recipe: Lemon Rice Pilaf
Potatoes Au Gratin With Gruyere
Unapologetically indulgent and irresistibly creamy, this cheese-loaded potatoes au gratin is the ultimate luxurious side for salmon. We simmer thinly sliced potatoes in a garlic-infused cream and then layer them with nutty Gruyere cheese before baking. The gratin comes out mouthwateringly melty and golden on top, with a tender, saucy interior. It's comfort food at its finest, but still feels refined, bringing heaps of depth and richness to your plate.
Recipe: Potatoes Au Gratin With Gruyere
Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
Quick to prepare but full of flavor, these garlic butter Brussels sprouts really bring the best out of a humble green veggie. The halved sprouts are sauteed with butter until their edges turn golden and caramelized, developing a subtle sweetness as they cook. Whole garlic cloves are added to the pan to infuse everything with a mellow savory note that works to enhance the natural nutty flavor of the sprouts. With a satisfying tender-crisp texture, this side is a fantastic match for salmon's soft, flaky richness.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
Easy Spring Risi E Bisi
This spring-forward risi e bisi is a classic rice and pea dish that creates a cozy, complete meal when served with salmon. Arborio rice is toasted with sauteed leeks and garlic for an instant aromatic boost, before it's simmered slowly in vegetable broth until tender and creamy. Peas add pops of sweetness and color throughout, while Parmesan and parsley bring a pleasing balance of freshness and richness to every bite.
Recipe: Easy Spring Risi E Bisi
Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad
Zucchini is often served roasted or sauteed but shaving this veggie into delicate ribbons is another fantastic way to enjoy it. Left raw, the crisp zucchini strips are the perfect starting point for a refreshing salad. Here, we toss them with juicy heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs, and a tangy lemon dressing for a light, vibrant finish. The resulting mix is ideal for cutting through the rich salmon and creamy or carb-heavy sides.
Recipe: Herby Zucchini Ribbon Salad