31 Side Dish Recipes That Go Perfectly With Salmon

Salmon is a versatile pick for weeknight dinners and special occasions alike. It pairs beautifully with a wide range of sauces and seasonings, whether you prefer something spicy, zesty, or creamy. It's well suited to a variety of cooking methods too, including pan-frying, grilling, roasting, and poaching.

However, one of the most important factors when whipping up a salmon dish is your choice of sides. The right accompaniments can completely transform your meal, whether it's by boosting the comfort factor, enhancing the richness, or adding a dose of color and freshness. Unsurprisingly, some sides pair especially well with this tender, flaky fish.

Salmon fits right in alongside everything from fluffy potatoes and cheesy casseroles to vibrant salads and crisp salsas. Naturally sweet, earthy green veggies work particularly well, as do hearty grains and bright, citrus-forward dishes. If you're still unsure where to start, we've got you covered, with this hand-picked selection of the very best salmon pairings. No matter your mood, taste preferences, or dietary requirements, these sides will help you turn a simple salmon fillet into a delicious, well-rounded meal.