Banana Protein Pancakes Recipe

Even as someone who loves a savory breakfast of bacon and eggs, I can admit that pancakes are undeniably one of the best breakfast foods of all time. There's just something charming about a fluffy stack of doughy discs, especially on slow weekend mornings that are filled with large cups of coffee. Perhaps it's those same magical mornings that make pancakes feel like such a treat; or maybe it's the fact that pancakes themselves are a little indulgent.

Though pancakes might not be an everyday breakfast regardless of ingredients, it's easy enough to add ingredients that make the weekend treat a nutritious indulgence. By adding in bananas and cottage cheese, we not only give our pancake recipe a good amount of potassium, but we also ensure they are high in healthy protein. Better, bananas and cottage cheese add moisture and fluffy texture to the pancakes, which means these protein pancakes have none of the grainy, dry texture that comes with adding protein powder. Moist, fluffy, and perfectly sweet, these pancakes are the best way to have your cake ... and eat it too.