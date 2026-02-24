What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Single Day

Bananas are a sweet, healthy, ready-to-eat snack perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. They are also incredibly nutrient-dense, containing high levels of potassium, fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, all of which can improve digestion, boost energy, and benefit heart health. But is eating a banana every day too much of a good thing? Tasting Table spoke with Kathleen Benson, certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, to find out.

Benson told us that "eating a banana every day can be completely fine for most people," but like any other type of food or beverage, over-consumption can cause problems for some depending upon their overall diet and health. She clarified that the type of banana you eat matters, saying, "For some people, especially those with more sensitive digestion, very ripe bananas can contribute to bloating or discomfort. That really depends on the individual and their tolerance." If you feel uncomfortable after eating a ripe banana, or if you're experiencing digestive problems or tummy upset, you might consider choosing one that is still a little green. According to Benson, "bananas that are more on the green side contain more resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic and helps feed beneficial gut bacteria."

In general, one banana a day might not necessarily keep the doctor away, but it will benefit your health, especially if you work out regularly. Says Benson, "bananas provide potassium and carbohydrates that can support energy, which is why a lot of people like them before a workout." If you want to try this, eat a banana about 30-60 minutes before your workout for an energy boost and an influx of potassium, which could prevent muscle cramps and support muscle function and recovery.