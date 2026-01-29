18 Best Aldi Snacks And Sips For Your Super Bowl Party
The countdown to the Super Bowl is on. And while it's the biggest day of the year for football, it's also known for a couple of other things — namely, commercials and game day snacks. After all, unless you have a few thousand dollars to watch in person, you're likely watching the game on TV with friends. If you're trying to figure out what kind of food to serve at your watch party without spending an arm and a leg, Aldi is a fantastic place to grab your goodies.
Featuring items that are sweet, savory, and everything in between, you can pick and choose products that work best for your palate. With that in mind, we selected a bunch of items primarily based on the previous Tasting Table rankings and reviews, so you can feel confident you're getting the absolute best snacks that the retailer sells. We also found some incredible reviews from Aldi customers to back up certain picks.
Since you're serving these to other people, you want the snacks to be a flavorful hit — and all of these items are scrumptious. The only issue you'll likely have is narrowing down your list (unless you want to buy everything, of course).
Bake Shop kitchen sink cookies
Aldi's kitchen sink cookies ranked quite high in our previous taste test of the chain's baked goods. Plus, this type of cookie is great to serve at a party because it has a little bit of everything to make it alluring to many types of taste buds. You'll get 10 peanut butter cookies per package, mixed with chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips, pretzels, coconut bits, and white chocolate chunks.
It's a unique blend of sweet and salty, crunchy and soft, distinguishing itself among all the other bakery items out there. It's the perfect treat to put out for a Super Bowl party, because much like the rest of your food offerings, it has various flavors and textures in one convenient snack. People love these cookies and say it's hard to stop eating them, so they're clearly a definite crowd pleaser.
Clancy's pub style seasoned pretzels
Pretzels are a must for football. It's just one of those snacks that's familiar and easy to work with. You can pair it with any number of dips (and other snacks), like hummus, guacamole, cheese, or ranch. And while you might think pretzels are somewhat of a boring option and feel dubious about buying them from a place like Aldi, Clancy's pub style bold and zesty seasoned pretzels are phenomenal.
When our writer tried 15 salty snacks from Aldi, these crunchy twists made it into the top spot, beating out other staples like tortilla chips and beef jerky. These aren't your average pretzels either, because they're covered in a delectable and herby seasoning of parsley, onion, and garlic. They're crunchy but not too crisp, and they're so flavorful you can eat them by themselves without needing any kind of dip.
Savoritz turtles baked extra cheddar snack crackers
You will never think about Goldfish crackers again after buying the Aldi turtle dupe. The 19-ounce box of Savoritz turtles baked extra cheddar snack crackers are absolutely beloved by the public; some think it's even better than the original. They are cheesy (made with real cheddar cheese), crunchy, and totally hit the spot when you want a salty snack to place on the communal table. As an added bonus, they have a whimsical turtle shape to rival the fish-shaped version.
Although it's not the fanciest option on this list, nobody will mind because they're so delicious. It's a Super Bowl snack, too, which isn't known for its high-brow sophistication. It'll fit right in with the pretzels and potato chips, and people seem to like pairing it with cream cheese for a unique cracker and dip combination.
Savoritz baked white cheddar cheese crackers
Yep: We have another cheesy cracker option for you. This time, they're in a more classic shape if you simply can't get past the turtles. The Savoritz baked white cheddar cheese crackers that come in a large 21-ounce box, though they aren't your average cheddar cheese option. Here, we get the punchiness of white cheddar and buttermilk powder packed into the crunchy squares.
Customers note the cheesy powder coating is flavorful and liberal, which ensures every bite is delicious — just make sure to have some napkins available on the table. People love these so much, they buy backup boxes, meaning your guests may run through these quicker than you thought. Snag (at least) a couple of boxes to serve for your Super Bowl festivities with that in mind.
Clancy's original kettle chips
You absolutely must have potato chips as part of your Super Bowl food spread. They're comforting, easy to eat, and even easier to pair. They work with several dips, whether you want guac, hummus, French onion dip, or you name it. And Clancy's original kettle chips from Aldi are incredible, tasting better than name brands like Kettle Brand kettle chips. These are perfectly crisp, with enough salt to enhance the flavor profile of the spuds.
Guests can grab them by the handful as they watch the game, so you probably want to buy multiple bags. Clancy's also has other flavors, such as a salt and vinegar or jalapeño, but the regular kettle chip is a fantastic chip that will appeal to various guests at your gathering. Just remember to get the original kettle chips, not the Clancy's original potato chips.
Clancy's cheese curls
Store brand Cheetos knock-offs may not sound enticing, but customers have extremely high praise for Clancy's cheese curls. Many consider them superior to the name-brand, calling out that they are even more cheesy and salty to give them a savory oomph. Not only that, but they claim they're more crispy with added cheesy dust for flavor.
These contain cheddar cheese as well as a natural blue cheese flavor, which gives dimension that Cheetos can't compete with. Plus, it's a fraction of the price of Cheetos, which makes the Clancy's product all the more enticing when you're buying a bunch of food and drinks to feed multiple people. These cheesy sticks are fantastic to pour into a bowl to snack on as you're watching the game, while the cheesiness brings a different flavor profile than your average chip or pretzel. Customers also like Clancy's cheese puffs if you want a similar flavor but with an airier texture.
Park Street Deli spinach artichoke dip
Can you truly ever go wrong with spinach artichoke dip? It's creamy and earthy, making a perfect grounding base to pair with your favorite chips or cut veggies. Aldi has plenty of dips, as well, but the Park Street Deli spinach artichoke is one of the best because of its flavor and ingredients. People seem to really love it and sometimes enhance it with ingredients like bacon or more artichoke.
It has an array of cheeses, including Neufchatel cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan, as well as sour cream and mayonnaise to ramp up the richness. Pop open the lid and serve it as is for your Super Bowl party, but you can always transfer it into a bowl or another vessel to transform the presentation. We appreciate that the earthy flavors work nicely with anything from pretzels to celery, making it a versatile but well-known addition to place on your grazing table.
Mama Cozzi's pepperoni rising crust pizza
If you're feeding a crowd, you may want to buy multiple of these Mama Cozzi's pepperoni rising crust pizzas to keep people satiated beyond finger foods. Plus, it's much more affordable than your average pizza place.
This tasty pie placed pretty high in our Aldi pizza taste test because of its namesake puffy crust. The rich pepperoni offers an oily mouthfeel with a hint of salt, pepper, and smokiness to round it out, while the mozzarella is delightfully chewy and brings a photo-worthy cheese pull. Everything works together to make a store-bought pizza that's worth stocking up on. Pepperoni pizza is a classic anytime, but it's a particularly smart choice for a game day watch party when you want to appeal to your guests' taste buds. They aren't shy with the pepperoni either, so you'll get some in every bite.
Specially Selected mozzarella, mushroom, and mascarpone pizza
Now, when you want something aside from a traditional pepperoni pizza, you might want to locate Specially Selected's mozzarella, mushroom, and mascarpone option. The vegetarian pizza is anything but boring with thoroughly savory and flavorful toppings. The mushrooms are meaty, both in flavor and texture. The mozzarella offers a salty and buttery profile, while the mascarpone brings further depth with rich creaminess.
Then, of course, there's a perfectly baked, chewy crust that literally holds the pie together — and a good crust is nothing to scoff at and often hard to find. This pizza is still approachable with familiar ingredients, but it's considerably more interesting if you want to offer your guests a different option than pepperoni. Our writer mentioned that this pizza is particularly filling, so that's yet another reason to purchase it for your party.
Simply Nature dark chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries aren't a typical game day snack, but dark chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries seem more up to speed for a fun option. These are the perfect blend of fruit and chocolate, but the freeze-dried aspect makes it more approachable than your average refrigerated strawberry.
These are a bit unexpected, but not so strange that they'd remain untouched by guests. We would recommend, however, labeling them if you put them in another dish because it's hard to know what's inside by just looking at them. These also make a fantastic choice for a grazing board when you want a bunch of smaller, snacky items that can mix and match with things like cheese, crackers, fruit, veggies, and more. If you're not sure how to approach it, we have some easy grazing board ideas to set up for your next party.
Clancy's nacho cheese tortilla chips
Tortilla chips are just one of many staples worth serving for a Super Bowl watch party, but we encourage you to take it a step further, flavor-wise. Consider grabbing a bag of Clancy's nacho cheese tortilla chips, which are basically a gluten-free dupe of Doritos.
Okay: They aren't exactly the same, but they're close with that cheesy flavor. They're familiar and easy to consume alone or with a myriad of dips, but they have the added benefit of being gluten-free to make a more inclusive option for your entertaining. Our taste tester considered these to be one of the best gluten-free options that Aldi has, thanks to their cheesy flavor and durability for dipping. Plus, the price is unbeatable compared to the name-brand, so it's an economical pick when you're buying a bunch of stuff for a party.
Fremont Fish Market jumbo coconut breaded butterfly shrimp
We've covered plenty of savory snacks like chips and crackers, but you may want to add something heartier to the game day menu. You can't go wrong with the jumbo coconut breaded butterfly shrimp; they've made it on a couple of our lists here at Tasting Table, including the best Aldi finds under $5 and Aldi seafood ranked. That means multiple people have tried and liked the breaded crustaceans, so you can feel assured it's a tasty option for a Super Bowl gathering.
We like these because they're easy to pop in the oven and serve to guests, making it a streamlined option for a busy game. They are crunchy, coconutty, and thoroughly scrumptious alone, but they come with a sweet and tangy orange marmalade sauce to ramp up the flavor. You'll want to get at least a couple of boxes, but this may depend on how many guests you're having over.
Fremont Fish Market tempura shrimp
Tempura shrimp may seem like an odd item to get at Aldi, but it's surprisingly tasty. In fact, after trying 14 seafood products from the retailer, we ranked the Fremont Fish Market find as the top option. Simply bake them in the oven, and you're ready to serve the delicious appetizers at your get-together.
Each package comes with a dozen pieces of shrimp that are crunchy on the outside and succulent on the inside. As long as you follow the cooking instructions, you don't have to worry about rubbery, disgusting, or overcooked shrimp. The soy dipping sauce that comes with it is perfectly salty and bursting with umami flavor to offer more pizzazz to each bite.
Grab a couple of boxes, cook as directed before kick off, and then plate them so people can snack on the shrimp at the start of the game. You don't want to have to monitor the oven in the middle of a quarter and fear missing a touchdown or epic commercial.
Aldi Summit Popz prebiotic soda
Now we're onto the sips portion of our Aldi recommendations, because you'll need a beverage (if not multiple drinks) to wash down all the salty and sweet snacks. First on the list is the Aldi Summit Popz prebiotic soda that customers prefer to name-brand options like Poppi. The brand does a good job of making it look slightly similar, but it's still enough to distinguish itself on the shelf.
Soda is certainly a Super Bowl staple, but this Aldi option gives you a slightly healthier spin since it's considerably less sugary than your average canned soda. The interesting flavors are another alluring factor. You can pick anything from raspberry rose to spiced apple cider to pomegranate orange when you want to bring some intrigue for your partygoers. But if you want to stick with traditional options, cola or lemon lime may be the way to go. Everything is sold by the can, so you can customize and grab anything you want.
Summit diet cola
If you're already planning to include soda as part of your Super Bowl drink lineup, then consider adding some diet colas into the mix as a way to get a break from the elevated sugar content. Aldi's Summit comes to the rescue once again, but this time with its diet cola. It has no calories, carbohydrates, or sugar.
The 12-pack is the best deal if you're looking for the most economical option, but you can opt for the 6-pack if you don't think you'll need many for your entertaining. When one of our writers tried five diet colas, Aldi's creation was the second best and fared better than RC's zero sugar cola. Aldi's wasn't too cloying, didn't have an unpleasant artificial aftertaste, and had some of the best cola flavor. It had depth and a well-rounded taste that made it pretty satisfying as a soda in general, but even better because it's a diet beverage.
PurAqua sparkling mineral water
Sparkling mineral water is slightly more exciting than still water, but can also be considered a palate cleanser to juices or sodas. It's got a bit of zing from the carbonation to keep things interesting, but not too distracting, while the minerals can give a mild salty or even metallic flavor. Believe it or not, Aldi has great sparkling water that customers love because of its crispness.
Compared to Costco's selection, Aldi's price is unbeatable. This enticing anytime of year, but particularly so when you're stocking up on a huge grocery list to entertain your friends and family. A 6-pack of 16.9-ounce PurAqua Italian Sparkling Mineral Water is just $5.19 as of this writing; at Costco, you have to invest in 24 bottles of sparkling water for $24.89. Costco's is marginally higher priced, and it also might not make sense for a Super Bowl function where you merely want to provide a handful of waters as a beverage option.
Wernesgruner pilsner
It wouldn't be a Super Bowl party without at least one beer option, though we actually have two high-ranking choices for you to grab on your next Aldi run. First up is the Wernesgruner pilsner, our ultimate pick when compared against other Aldi brews. The drink is crisp, hoppy, and a tad bitter, but none of the aforementioned qualities overpower it or stay too long on the palate.
Surprisingly balanced, it's a top option for a Super Bowl brew when you don't want something so strong that it detracts from the game itself. These aren't your average 12-ounce cans either; each pack contains four 16.9-ounce cans, ideal if you want a heavier pour or if you want to split a can amongst two people.
Hopping Nomad session IPA
India pale ales are notoriously strong beers that tend to be fruity, hoppy, and bitter — moreso than pilsners, at least. The Hopping Nomad session IPA, which is available at Aldi, was the second-place beer in our writer's taste test; it's easily sippable without being so hoppy it's unpalatable for the average beer drinker. Plus, it has a lower alcohol content than other IPAs with a 4.5% ABV (which often come somewhere in the 6% range).
This lower-alcohol content makes it an ideal choice for your Super Bowl shindig, so people can drink and enjoy it without getting a buzz too quickly. Purchase a 6-pack to incorporate into your beer-drinking rotation when you want a stronger-flavored libation.
Methodology
We selected these items by consulting previous Aldi rankings from Tasting Table. Most have been tried by our trusted team of writers and ranked highly in their respective rankings, ensuring they're quality products that are well-received. We also found some public reviews on websites like Reddit to further back up our picks. Additionally, we wanted to select items that are associated with the Super Bowl, meaning they're more snacky, easy to eat, and traditional for game day viewing.