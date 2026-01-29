18 Best Aldi Snacks And Sips For Your Super Bowl Party

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on. And while it's the biggest day of the year for football, it's also known for a couple of other things — namely, commercials and game day snacks. After all, unless you have a few thousand dollars to watch in person, you're likely watching the game on TV with friends. If you're trying to figure out what kind of food to serve at your watch party without spending an arm and a leg, Aldi is a fantastic place to grab your goodies.

Featuring items that are sweet, savory, and everything in between, you can pick and choose products that work best for your palate. With that in mind, we selected a bunch of items primarily based on the previous Tasting Table rankings and reviews, so you can feel confident you're getting the absolute best snacks that the retailer sells. We also found some incredible reviews from Aldi customers to back up certain picks.

Since you're serving these to other people, you want the snacks to be a flavorful hit — and all of these items are scrumptious. The only issue you'll likely have is narrowing down your list (unless you want to buy everything, of course).