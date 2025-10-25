16 Best Aldi Frozen Foods Under $5
Everyone has seen a rise in food prices since the pandemic hit. Recent political turmoil and tariffs have only amped those prices up further. And sadly, there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Now more than ever, it is increasingly harder to feed ourselves and our families.
But I have some good news. Within the walls of Aldi grocery store are amazing deals on countless food items, from fresh produce to high-end cuts of meat. There are even many options that are under $5! And I'm not talking about measly portions of inedible junk food. I'm talking about gourmet flavors, desserts for every day and holidays, snacks for the whole family, and meals that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Specifically, for today, I'm talking frozen.
Whether it's just you, a party of two, or a family of five, you are going to want to check out these under $5 frozen finds I tasted myself. I guarantee you there is something on this list that will satisfy all ages and even the pickiest of palates.
Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese muffin sandwiches
I love a good breakfast sandwich, but stopped buying them at the grocery store due to the cost, which at mine runs around $6.50 for four when shopping the store brands. And these Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches were just as good or better, with a four-count box coming in at only $4.75.
While microwaving, I could smell the Canadian bacon as it heated. And biting into it, I found that the cheddar had melted evenly across the egg, giving me gooey cheese in every bite. The egg was well salted, fluffy, and moist. And the English muffin stayed soft and springy on the inside while keeping the chewy outside quality that I expected. The Canadian bacon was incredibly flavorful, salty, and savory — reminiscent of country ham. And the sandwich as a whole was highly enjoyable and incredibly filling. This is most certainly an option I will be getting again.
Chicken pot stickers
Pot stickers are something that I always have handy in the freezer. This bag at Aldi was a generous pound, and the price was more than right at $4.29. So, I just needed to know if the taste matched my expectations. I'm happy to say they did. And bonus, they came with sauce, which is not something I've gotten before with other products.
Only needing to boil for three minutes, these were incredibly easy to make. The noodle itself was firm enough not to burst in the water and offered a nice chew and delicate texture. There was a crisp crunch of carrot and cabbage that was enjoyable to bite into. The chicken was savory, peppery, and all around well-spiced. The filling was more than ample. And the aftertaste had a wonderful ginger zing that was both clean and refreshing. These will easily be my new go-to pot stickers.
Cherry mascarpone strudel
When I got this strudel, I imagined it would be something comparable to a toaster pastry. But when I opened the box, I found a voluminous piece of pastry that was long enough to stretch across the entirety of my cookie sheet. Within 40 minutes the pastry had baked to perfection. The lamination of the dough was highly visible, making it seem as if someone had spent hours working in the kitchen. And the crunch of cutting into it was so satisfying, revealing layers of flake surrounding lush amounts of cherry and creamy cheese filling.
Biting into it was nothing less than exquisite as the pastry melted on my tongue. The cherries were slightly sweet and sharply tart. The mascarpone was silky smooth, a perfect companion to the fruit. With such a large portion, and as lovely as it looked and tasted, I plan on grabbing more of these for the upcoming holiday tables. And the best part — it's only $4.75.
Potato and cheddar pierogies
My husband is a big fan of pierogies and likes to have them plain from the air fryer. I have a chicken noodle soup recipe that I like to substitute pierogies for noodles in. There really are quite a lot of opportunities to use pierogies in home cooking. And while I have always stuck with Mrs. T's version, I was more than open to trying something new and cheaper.
These cheddar pierogies were just as good as Mrs. T's, without question. The pasta was soft but firm. And the potato filling was rich, creamy, buttery, and cheesy. It was one giant bite of comfort food, as the pierogies themselves were a generous size. And with a pound of these costing only $2.19, I highly recommend you give them a try. They make for such a cozy, warm meal on their own and are incredibly easy to experiment with in different dishes.
Mozzarella, mushroom, and mascarpone pizza
I'm a huge fan of mascarpone but had only ever had it in Italian desserts before this pizza. But now that I have, I will be using it in the future for making white pizzas, as it elevated the taste of this selection above any frozen pizza I've ever had.
The mushrooms were large and meaty and created a savory addition to this vegetarian option. The flavor of mushrooms was pleasingly rich throughout each bite, even on bites that didn't have actual pieces. The mozzarella was ample, buttery, and salty. And the mascarpone seemed to take the place of sauce, creating a creamy layer atop the thick, chewy crust. For only $4.49, this is a must-try for mushroom lovers. The pieces are incredibly filling, and I think this could easily serve two for a light meal.
Strawberries covered in dark chocolate
Chocolate-covered strawberries — what's not to love? And for only $2.75, this is a definite deal to throw in your cart without needing any occasion or reason. If you have picked up Tru Fru at the grocery, you know the cost savings you're getting from Aldi.
These frozen strawberries didn't leave me wanting for anything in fruit or chocolate. The size of the berries was ample, and the layer of dark chocolate was expertly applied, both delicate and thick. They were different from other chocolate-covered strawberries I've had because they weren't wet or sticky on the bottom, where they had obviously sat after being coated. There wasn't a conspicuous bottom or open berry part that I could find on the pieces I examined. And while I can't explain how that was accomplished, my unsticky fingertips were thankful berry after berry.
Crustless peanut butter and grape sandwiches
I have a friend that is obsessed with Uncrustables (which are almost $5 for a box of four at my grocery). So, I had to get these and have her try them alongside me. In comparison, she said these were much tastier and larger. And these are only $3.29 for four.
As for me, I found these to be highly nostalgic. I couldn't remember the last time I had eaten a slice of white bread, let alone a PB&J. The bread was puffy and soft. The peanut butter was thick and rich, with a sweet and savory balance. The grape jelly was smooth and had a great fruity flavor. These were so simple in concept and well executed. These are perfect for kids and adults alike.
Caramel apple blossoms
The size of this pastry surprised me, as I didn't expect much for two of them at $3.85, especially when it was something I prepared in the microwave. But the taste of it completely blew me away.
The pastry on this little treat was so incredibly flaky, seemingly laminated with butter, and made from scratch. The apples that amply filled the neatly folded crust were cooked to perfection, sweet and tart with a nice spice mix that made it even more savory. There was just a touch of caramel on the top, allowing for the rich, salty taste to come through, but not taking it over the top in sweetness.
These are absolutely worth getting if you want to treat yourself. They would pair perfectly with a fancy home-cooked meal for two. Or if you are looking to step up your dessert game from frozen apple pie, give each person their own dessert with one of these masterpieces.
Mozzarella, cherry tomato, and arugula Italian pizza
I was highly impressed by the freshness of the ingredients on this frozen pizza. The cherry tomatoes were cut in half, plump, with visible seeds. And the arugula was a bright green color of something recently pinched from the garden.
Lifting this pizza to my mouth, I was hit by a highly fragrant, herby aroma reminiscent of basil. And that scent transferred to the taste, which I believe came from the arugula. The tomatoes were slightly sweet and tasted homegrown. The crust was robust, crispy on the outside, and chewy in the dense middle. The sauce was nice and scant in a good way, creating an authentic Italian flavor. It even had a cornmeal layer on the base, which added a nice texture and amped the authentic quality.
The ingredients on this pizza tasted so lovely and fresh that this is now at the top of my favorite frozen pizzas list. For only $4.49, I will be keeping these stocked in my freezer.
Jumbo coconut breaded butterfly shrimp
I'm a big fan of Outback's coconut shrimp, so when I saw these for only $3.85, I had to try them. And I can happily say these did not disappoint at all. I didn't realize until I took them out of the box that they came with a dip, which I really appreciated. Simply heated in a cup of hot water, the accompaniment ended up being a rather thick, orange marmalade sauce with visible zest that gave it an extra kick. It was the perfect dipping sauce for the shrimp and a hefty portion.
From the oven, this rather large selection of shrimp was perfectly toasted and crispy. Biting into them offered a delightful crunch of coconut and breading along with a plump, juicy bite of shrimp. Aptly salted, I was surprised by the quality of the shrimp, as I usually find lower-priced seafood to taste as such. But the low price tag on these didn't come through in the taste, size, or excellence, making these something I will undoubtedly get again.
Lasagna style breaded pasta pockets
If I find myself at an Italian restaurant not wanting a large pasta dish, I generally will look around the appetizer section for toasted ravioli. And that is what I wanted from these breaded pasta pockets. Thankfully, that is exactly what I got. And it was only $4.29.
With a crumbly outer coating, these lasagna-stuffed pasta pockets tasted like an elevated Totino's pizza roll tossed in panko. They were plump bites of a tangy tomato sauce filled with herbs and cheese. And the outside texture offered both crunch and chew. With a side of chunky marinara, these would make for a great small meal or snack a couple of times over from one box. If paired with a vegetable or small side salad, I could see these being made into a meal for two, as the bites are rather large and amply filled.
Turtle cheesecake
There were quite a few twin-pack cheesecake options for $2.09 in the freezer section of Aldi. But I really enjoy a good turtle selection, which is why I chose this one. Although this piece of cheesecake looked rather skinny, it was quite high and stacked with drizzled caramel, chocolate chips, and large bits of nuts, all of which came through in taste and texture.
The cheesecake was rich, slightly tart, and creamy. It had a silky texture that slowly melted across my palate. The chocolate tasted dark and deep from the topping to the crust, with the chips offering something nice to chew. The caramel was delicately salty and helped enhance the chocolate flavor. And the meatiness of the chopped nuts was a perfect bluntness to the taste and added a nice pulp to the texture. The richness of it made the seemingly small piece simply perfect.
Garlic provola flatbread
Provola is a cheese that is similar to mozzarella in texture and can be sweet or smoky in flavor. On this specific flatbread, the provola was incredibly rich, buttery, and creamy — the perfect base for the sharp and strong amount of garlic that topped it. The crust of the flatbread was slightly thick around the edges and overall crisp with a great inner chew.
I found my mind racing with the opportunities this flatbread offered. It would make a great pairing for a heavily sauced pasta. It would be the perfect base to add your own toppings. I think shrimp and peppers would be superb. And it was excellent on its own. For only $4.39, it is definitely something to keep in the freezer for a night when you are feeling lazy, having pasta, or have some leftover topping possibilities you need to use from the fridge.
Cookies and cream mochi ice cream
If you have never had mochi ice cream before, you may want to pick up a pack of these to try, as a six-pack of them is only $4.95. Those new to this fare should know mochi is a Japanese rice dough that I would compare to the texture of fondant. Though I find mochi to be much more pleasing to the palate in taste and softness. And when it comes to ice cream, it offers a powdery pillow for you to hold in your hand as you enjoy your sweetly churned flavor of choice.
The rice flour coating on these was excellent in density and subtle sweetness. And the cookies and cream ice cream was the perfect texture to bite into. Creamy and silky, it tasted and felt as if the cookies had been swirled expertly throughout the ice cream. It was ample in both flavor and size, offering multiple bites to enjoy.
Pepperoni rising crust pizza
Unlike the other pizzas on this list that have more of a gourmet, homemade aesthetic, this pizza is very much like a frozen pizza you would expect. It honestly tasted very similar to a DiGiorno frozen pizza. And at my grocery store, that is going to cost you a couple more dollars than $4.75.
So, while not fancy, sophisticated, or even seemingly homemade, this was still a good frozen pizza that I would throw in the oven any given Friday night. The dough rose rather impressively and offered a crust that was thick, crispy, and chewy on the inside. There was a heavy layer of zesty tomato sauce, and the mozzarella cheese was more than plentiful. And there were two separate styles of pepperoni scattered across the top. The cost of frozen pizza has skyrocketed with the rest of the grocery prices. Might as well save where you can.
Barq's root beer and vanilla ice cream floats
I have a complicated relationship with root beer floats. I love the flavor, but I always sip the root beer too fast and end up with an unwanted cup of room-temperature vanilla ice cream to contend with. But when I saw these Barq's products at Aldi's, I felt my past issue with this particular dessert very well may have been solved. And it was.
After opening the small frozen tube, it was easy to see that the root beer had been expertly swirled with a layer of vanilla ice cream. The two had been melded together seamlessly and deliciously. In one bite, I got equal measures of creamy vanilla ice cream and frozen, crystallized root beer. And the root beer still held the nice bite and seeming carbonation of a freshly popped can of Barq's. These are a great treat. And at $4.19 for eight of them, a treat that is easy to share with the whole family.
Methodology
When I went looking for $5 frozen deals at Aldi, I hoped to see a variety of options that covered the gamut of meals, snacks, and sweets. I wanted something of substance and quality. I looked for items I generally buy or keep stocked in my own freezer. I wanted to see if the cheaper Aldi versions were as good as, or better than, the ones I was paying much more for.
All the items had simple instructions. I let the items that could thaw do so while I first baked the ones that took the longest, which was the cherry strudel, followed by the pizza. I took an entire day, timing everything just right to taste things as soon as they were ready, either piping hot or properly thawed. I sat with each one, really letting my palate explore the textures and flavors presented to me. And then I took time to cleanse my palate and prepare for the next.
Not every item I chose made this list. But the ones on this list are the best of the bunch, and ones so good I will personally be switching to them. Take this list and peruse the aisles of Aldi on your next grocery trip. You might find feeding you and your family is easier and cheaper than you thought possible. I'm happy to say that is exactly what I discovered.