Aldi Easily Wins Over Costco When It Comes To This Fizzy Beverage

Customers have watched as Aldi and Costco have increasingly competed on a public stage. Deciding between stores can be tough, as the wallet-friendly chains both strive for great value. To put them to the ultimate test, Tasting Table couldn't resist conducting a comparative investigation of various foods at Aldi and Costco. Interestingly, one difference emerged between the chains when it came to sparkling water. Aldi's PurAqua left Costco's Maison Perrier in the dust.

Twisting a lid from sparkling water releases a familiar hiss. Yet, true connoisseurs know that every bottle has its own traits ... and price point. "If you're looking for the most savings on the sparkling flavors of Southern Europe, it seems Aldi has the better bottle," our reviewer explained. A 24-pack of Maison Perrier from Costco averages about $27, while a 6-pack of PurAqua from Aldi is $4.95. The math speaks for itself. Since both packs contain 16.9-ounce bottles, that's $19.80 for two dozen PurAqua bottles. In other words? You save over $7 by shopping at Aldi.

For those wondering if Aldi products are actually good quality, its sparkling water competes with the best of Costco's offerings. Both brands take a mirrored approach to flavor with crisp tasting notes and a light fizz. "Though not French, Aldi's PurAqua Italian-style sparkling water is similarly bubbly and refreshing," our reviewer added. Why pay more, right?