Aldi Easily Wins Over Costco When It Comes To This Fizzy Beverage
Customers have watched as Aldi and Costco have increasingly competed on a public stage. Deciding between stores can be tough, as the wallet-friendly chains both strive for great value. To put them to the ultimate test, Tasting Table couldn't resist conducting a comparative investigation of various foods at Aldi and Costco. Interestingly, one difference emerged between the chains when it came to sparkling water. Aldi's PurAqua left Costco's Maison Perrier in the dust.
Twisting a lid from sparkling water releases a familiar hiss. Yet, true connoisseurs know that every bottle has its own traits ... and price point. "If you're looking for the most savings on the sparkling flavors of Southern Europe, it seems Aldi has the better bottle," our reviewer explained. A 24-pack of Maison Perrier from Costco averages about $27, while a 6-pack of PurAqua from Aldi is $4.95. The math speaks for itself. Since both packs contain 16.9-ounce bottles, that's $19.80 for two dozen PurAqua bottles. In other words? You save over $7 by shopping at Aldi.
For those wondering if Aldi products are actually good quality, its sparkling water competes with the best of Costco's offerings. Both brands take a mirrored approach to flavor with crisp tasting notes and a light fizz. "Though not French, Aldi's PurAqua Italian-style sparkling water is similarly bubbly and refreshing," our reviewer added. Why pay more, right?
How do the ingredients compare?
Spotting seltzers from sparkling is paramount — it's never too late to recap the types of carbonated water, explained. As sparkling waters go, PurAqua and Maison Perrier share a standard recipe: water and carbon dioxide. Still, there are variations in each bottle's mineral content.
The biggest difference is the amount of calcium per serving, which improves the taste of water and supports bone health. PurAqua contains 40 milligrams, while Maison Perrier contains 70 milligrams. Technically, Aldi drops another few points from a health perspective, as PurAqua has 10 milligrams of sodium, whereas Maison Perrier lists 0 milligrams. However, while the USDA warns against excessive sodium consumption, context is key. Compared to Vichy Catalan (the sparkling water that contains an unexpectedly high amount of sodium), 10 milligrams is negligible. Those Spanish bottles have nearly 550 milligrams per 16-ounce serving, which is a sizeable proportion of the USDA's daily recommended limit of 2300 milligrams. So, Aldi's PurAqua is comparatively angelic.
We wish we could say the same for Costco's Maison Perrier. After researching competitor pricing, there might be more salt in the wound. As of December 2025, Amazon boasts lower prices with discounted Maison Perrier. It's possible to buy four Maison Perrier Ultimate Sparkling Water 6-packs for just $22.96. While discounts don't last forever, when every dollar counts, it pays to be eagle-eyed. In any case, PurAqua is still the better buy.