6 Types Of Carbonated Water, Explained

Today, the idea of carbonated water is something that we tend to take for granted. It's on the grocery store shelves with a variety of sodas and juices, and anyone who loves a bold gin and tonic cocktail is going to keep some on hand. It's hard to appreciate just what a huge deal it was when one scientist figured out how to make fizzy water, but let's put it this way: When the group that would become the American Chemical Society first met, they chose the grave of Joseph Priestley for their meeting place. Yes, he's the one credited with discovering how to add carbonation to water.

While the introduction of LaCroix may have made sparkling water seem like the trendy new thing on the market, carbonated water was pretty much an instant hit after Priestley published his process in 1772. Johann Jacob Schweppe founded his carbonated mineral water company in 1783, and later — just like fresh milk used to be delivered right to your doorstep, seltzer men would deliver carbonated water to your home. At the time, it was a huge source of income for New York City's Jewish immigrants.

There are a few different types of carbonated water that you might see on store shelves, and yes, there are some differences. Are they interchangeable? Are they made with the same ingredients, with the same nutritional value? It's surprisingly complicated, so let's talk about carbonated waters. (Then, you can click here to learn how carbonation plays an important role when pouring cocktails.)

