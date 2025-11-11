We Compared 8 Foods At Aldi And Costco – Aldi Wins On These Items

Costco consistently carries good food deals. Its business model, which includes bulk buying and selling as well as running warehouses (rather than manicured stores), is designed to create savings for members. But it's not the only name in the grocery deal game. Since opening its first American location in 1976, German grocery chain Aldi has cemented its own status as a destination for low prices.

Aldi is also affordable by design. It sells mostly private-label rather than brand-name products, buys overstock (discontinued or already discounted products), and limits overall selection to help keep costs down. Instead of Ritz crackers or Annie's shells and white cheddar macaroni and cheese, Aldi carries private-label Savoritz crackers and Simply Nature organic shells and white cheddar pasta.

But how do these two discount grocery behemoths stack up? It depends on the product. There's no doubt that some Costco prices beat or match those of corresponding products at Aldi. If you don't mind membership fees or buying in bulk, Costco will always be a reliable choice. But in locations we looked at in Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the Berkshires region of New York, Aldi prices for certain staples eclipsed those of Costco. You don't need a membership to access these Aldi deals – just a quarter to unlock the shopping cart (another cost-cutting measure).

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.