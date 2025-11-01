I Tried 5 Diet Colas Other Than Coke And Pepsi To See Which Is Best

Imagine a world where Coke and Pepsi don't exist. Those of us who remember the Cola Wars can hardly do such a thing. But that is the mindset I had to put myself in for this tasting. Personally, I am a Diet Coke diehard. When I go to a restaurant, order a Diet Coke, and hear that all-too-often asked question, "Is Diet Pepsi okay?" I politely switch to water because no, it isn't.

Diet Coke is my primary drink of choice. When I visit a friend's house, I bring a couple of extra cans with me because many of my friends are on the sparkling water kick, which I refuse to join. If I go on a trip, I take a 12-pack. I literally always have a Diet Coke with me. And yes, I do drink plenty of water and my morning coffee to round things out. But without my faithful Diet Coke, I would be severely depressed and dehydrated, I'm certain.

However, for this tasting, I had to pretend that my beloved soda was no longer an option. And were that the case, which diet cola would I be switching to? In a world with neither Coke nor Pepsi, where would I turn? With that incomprehensible dystopia firmly set in my mind, I set out to find a replacement that I would enjoy drinking copious amounts of. And here is how the alternatives ranked.